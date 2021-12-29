CASTLETON — A single wind turbine, a couple of explosions, dead deer, and a good day at the poker table topped the headlines in Castleton in 2021.
First, the story of the proposed Grandpa’s Knob Community Wind Project. It involves not only Castleton, but Hubbardton, Pittsford, West Rutland, Proctor and, most recently, Rutland Town.
It began in the fall when Sam Carlson, speaking for wind developer David Blittersdorf, went before the Hubbardton and Castleton Select Boards to tell them about a single turbine, 1.5 megawatt project that he said would honor Palmer Putnam, who in 1941 built the world’s first megawatt-sized wind turbine to ever be linked to an electrical grid atop Grandpa’s Knob. It would be a working monument to Putnam and the wind power industry, with half of its annual net profits being divided up between the impacted towns.
The developers say the turbine’s impact would be minimal, given the existing 300-foot communications tower currently near the site and its associated power supply and road access. Carlson has told people the project is a year away from even filing for a state permit, with the approval process itself taking perhaps another year.
The project had drawn a lot of ire from the surrounding communities with none of the towns involved saying the project conforms with their town plans. The Rutland Regional Planning Commission has stated that it does not conform with the regional plan, either. The developers disagree and have been posting information on the project as it develops to a website, grandpasknobcommunitywind.com, that anyone can access.
Carlson, and sometimes Blittersdorf, have gone before boards in all the towns they believe the wind turbine will be seen from. In some towns, notably Pittsford, they’ve been met by a public fairly unreceptive to their plan. Many don’t see much difference between it and a 20-turbine project proposed in 2012 by another developer, which also drew strong local opposition and was never built.
The lone turbine would be about 300 feet high with a blade sweep of about 143 feet. It’s been accepted into the state’s standard offer program, which, should it ever be permitted and built, will guarantee it a certain rate for the electricity it produces over the course of 20 years.
In July, Larry Nicklaw was out mowing his lawn when he heard a horn sound at the nearby Blissville Quarry and Mill. Moments later, large rocks were falling onto his property. None hit him, but had they, he believes he would have been killed. The state agreed with him, ultimately revoking the explosives permit held by David Camara Jr., the quarry’s proprietor, following an investigation. This was not the first time that Nicklaw and his wife Jayne have seen “fly-rocks” from the quarry pepper their property and neighborhood. They say it’s happened twice before in the past 18 years and they had become increasingly frustrated by government authorities not doing anything about it.
In November, police cited a resident of the Windy Hollow Mobile Home Park after he tried to burn 13 propane tanks, four oxygen tanks, and two gas powered chainsaws on an outdoor bonfire, resulting in an explosion that rattled nearby homes and led to local nurse hurting her leg as she ran over to help. Emergency responders initially thought the home itself had exploded but that turned out to not be the case. Timothy Blanchard, 38, was cited in connection to the incident, pleading not guilty in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to reckless endangerment and two counts of violating release conditions, all misdemeanors.
Also in November, former Rutland Herald staff writer, Dennis Jensen, told his former paper about how he’d won $120,484 in the 2021 World Series of Poker, held in Las Vegas during the final week in October. Jensen, a Vietnam veteran, has lived in Castleton since 1978 and has been retired since 2010. He came in sixth place in the tournament out of 5,404 entrants. His three sons were there to cheer him on.
Castleton and West Haven now hold the dubious honor of being the towns where Vermont’s first ever cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease were identified. The Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a dozen or so cases in the early fall, but say there could well have been more. The disease infects deer and is spread by midges. In December, state officials said the outbreak doesn’t appear to have gone far outside of Castleton and West Haven. They say the disease has been seen in New England before, but primarily impacts southern states. They’ll keep monitoring for the disease but don’t anticipate it becoming a big problem in Vermont.
In June, Catherine Tester, of Crippen Fellows Post 50, was elected commander of the American Legion Department of Vermont at its annual convention, held in Rutland. Her term is slated to last one year. In Vermont, there are 67 American Legion posts boasting a total of 9,500 members.
