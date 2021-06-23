FAIR HAVEN — Small businesses have until Wednesday to apply for the $30,000 the town has set aside for a revolving loan program, otherwise the money will go back to the federal government.
“It’s provided by the USDA Rural Development Program, and it’s open to any business in Fair Haven, said Deborah Fallon, a member of the Fair Haven Economic Development Committee. “Unfortunately, it’s been available for the past two years, but no one has availed themselves to it. If that money isn’t loaned out, the USDA is going to reallocate it.”
She said the committee has done its best to publicize the program, which is designed to give local small businesses help with a wide range of potential needs, from building upgrades, new equipment purchases, repairs, or training. Fallon said advertisements were run in newspapers, it was promoted on social media, and even direct mailings were sent to business owners.
“We tried reaching out directly to business owners, but that hasn’t had any response,” she said. “To us it’s a shame, any resource that’s available for financing shouldn’t slip away. If this isn’t loaned out … we won’t have this money available, and I find it hard to believe there is not any business owner in town that could use a loan for such a low (interest rate).
To apply, she said, people should call Town Manager Joe Gunter at 802-265-3010, ext. 5, or email fhmanager@comcast.net.
Gunter said Wednesday the town formed its Economic Development Committee a few years ago, and decided to apply to the USDA for this loan program around the same time, thinking the committee would work to spread the word and develop the program.
The idea is that businesses will pay back the loans they take out, allowing more to be lent from the fund in the future.
“Right now, it’s a 5-year payback at 0% interest, up to $30,000. So businesses in town that need a little bit of extra cash can do a project,” he said.
After the first year, it was available and no one applied, Gunter applied for an extension, which ends Wednesday. A second extension isn’t possible, he said.
“We did our best to get the information out, Facebook, direct mailings, we did a lot of direct mailings to our businesses, advertising in the newspaper,” he said. “To be honest, I’m not sure why people aren’t interested. You can’t beat 0% interest.”
Glen Traverse, acting chair of the Economic Development Committee and member of the Select Board, said that with the global coronavirus pandemic, the timing for the program was bad. Not only were people concerned about taking loans during such uncertain times, but the government then started offering low-interest loans and grants.
He said there’s no minimum amount for the program and while he hopes someone will apply within the next week, he figures it isn’t likely to happen. Traverse said hopefully there will be another opportunity to replenish the fund once this money goes back to the USDA.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.