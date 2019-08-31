A Poultney man is facing life in prison after police said he stabbed a local man twice July 23 in Rutland after a dispute that may have involved a drug debt and a woman who said she had been trading sex for crack cocaine, according to a detective with the Rutland City Police Department.
Javon E. Wright, 34, of Poultney, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of attempted second-degree murder and a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.
Wright, who is also known as “B,” “M,” “Hood” and “Ace,” is being held without bail at the Rutland jail.
In an almost 20-page affidavit, Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, said police were initially told on July 23 that a man had been stabbed on Baxter Street near West Street.
The alleged victim was being treated at Rutland Regional Medical Center when Rosario first spoke with him. Rosario said the man gave police a false story about the stabbing.
However, the man said he had been taken to the hospital by two women whom he said he didn’t know. Police were able to track down one of the women and learned the stabbing actually took place in her Pine Street home.
She was found with a second female, another witness to Williams’ stabbing, on State Street. Both women agreed to speak with police.
Through the preliminary investigation, police learned a third woman was also present at the Pine Street home.
When Rosario spoke to the alleged stabbing victim again on July 23, he said a man came into the Pine Street home with another man the victim said he didn’t know, whom police later identified as Wright. He said Wright stabbed him twice and then left.
The victim told police he believed one of the men “set him up.”
Rosario said he ended the questioning because the victim was being taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
The other man told police he brought Wright, whom he knew as “Hood,” to the Pine Street home, but said he was unaware that Wright knew the alleged victim — nor did he know Wright was going to stab the man.
On July 24, Rosario was able to contact the third woman with the help of Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries.
According to the affidavit, the woman told police that she knew the victim, whom she said was a friend, and had “ripped off” $900 in crack cocaine from the man she knew as “B.” The woman said she was also a witness to the stabbing.
According to Rosario, the woman became very upset because the victim had been hurt, and she said she should have stayed to make sure he got help after he was stabbed.
The woman told police Wright had introduced her to the victim and told her to help him sell drugs Wright gave him. The woman said she “knew something bad would happen if ‘B’ (aka Wright) was not paid for the crack.”
While the woman told Rosario she was no longer a prostitute, she said she had sex with people in exchange for crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
“Detective (Ryan) Ashe asked (the woman) if she wanted to get out of this life. (She) said no, she hoped she would die. Detective Ashe asked if she would be willing to speak with someone that could help her. (She) said, ‘No.’ … (She) said the only reason she wants to live is because of her dog,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police she and the victim didn’t sell any of the crack cocaine they were supposed to sell, but smoked all of it at the Pine Street home.
She said after Wright allegedly stabbed the victim, she was afraid he was going to kill her. She said Wright told her he had wanted her to hold onto the crack cocaine because the victim had “ripped him off before.”
Rosario said troopers with the New York State Police had stopped Wright on Aug. 7. He was still under federal supervision after being convicted in 2017 for conspiring to sell drugs.
While Rosario didn’t provide a direct update on the victim’s condition, he said in the affidavit that he interviewed him at a local boarding house on Aug. 6.
After Wright was arrested on Tuesday, Rosario asked if he would be willing to talk about the alleged stabbing incident but Wright declined, according to the affidavit.
The attempted murder charge carries a presumptive minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison. The aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
