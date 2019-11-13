On Wednesday, a judge asked for more information about an attempted murder suspect, staying a decision on her possible release as an attempted murder charge, involving a 3-year-old, remains pending.
In April, Kristie Buzzeo, 36, of Rutland, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of attempted murder and aggravated first-degree domestic assault and one misdemeanor count each of child cruelty and domestic assault.
Buzzeo faces charges that were filed after police were dispatched to a Williams Street apartment in April.
A police affidavit said Buzzeo told people at the apartment she was barricaded in the bathroom with a man who was pointing a gun at her and a 3-year-old child. Police said they learned Buzzeo and the child, to whom Buzzeo is related, had been barricaded in the bathroom for about 24 hours.
When police forced their way into the room, they found only Buzzeo and the child. Police said Buzzeo had a knife.
A staff member from Rutland Mental Health told police at the scene that Buzzeo seemed to be having hallucinations but the affidavit said Buzzeo had also told mental health professionals while she was being treated in Brattleboro that she was determined to keep the boy’s father away from him and threatened to kill the child rather than let the father have contact with him.
Police at the scene said when they forced their way into the bathroom, Buzzeo asked them to shoot her.
“I couldn’t hurt him and make him suffer. Oh, my God, that was all for nothing. They are going to get him anyway. Please don’t save him and let me die, too,” Buzzeo said, according to the affidavit.
A nurse treating the boy at Rutland Regional Medical Center told police the boy had severe, deep lacerations to both of his wrists that had been caused by a large kitchen knife.
Attorney Michael Shane, who represented Buzzeo on Monday, asked Judge Cortland Corsones to consider documentation that had been submitted that said Buzzeo was entitled to be on disability and to receive disability going back three years.
Shane said the relevance would be that it indicated Buzzeo would have the means to support herself if she were to be released.
“Miss Buzzeo has no criminal record. … The incident at the center of this case happened back in April. Directly after the incident, Miss Buzzeo went to the Brattleboro Retreat and received residential treatment for an acute mental health breakdown. She was stabilized at the Brattleboro Retreat and in August, the Brattleboro Retreat deemed her able to be released into the community with an after-care plan that called for her continued treatment at Rutland Behavioral Health,” he said.
Shane said his client had been taking her medication and had been stable since being released from Brattleboro.
However, Buzzeo was arrested on the day of her release in August and has been in custody since then.
While Shane said the incident reported by police was a “mental health episode,” Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver said prosecutors were concerned that Buzzeo had allegedly talked about trying to keep the child away from his father as well as evidence that Weaver said indicated drug use may have also been a factor.
Weaver said the state would want more information about whether Buzzeo would be subject to triggers that might cause a relapse.
Corsones said he would be interested in hearing more about Buzzeo’s living conditions and whether she would qualify for home confinement. While Shane said she still had access to her Rutland home, he said it wasn’t clear after spending some time at the Retreat and some time in state custody, whether her current home was a long-term option.
Corsones said he would delay his decision on Buzzeo until information about a permanent living situation could be submitted.
Buzzeo was represented in September by attorney Dan Sedon, who said he was appointed by the Vermont Defender General’s office’s serious felony unit, but Sedon is currently part of the Jayveon Caballero murder trial in Washington County.
