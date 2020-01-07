An Essex Junction woman is facing two felony charges after police said she told them she had fallen asleep while trying to drive home from North Carolina in July and crashed into a car on Route 22A in West Haven, seriously injuring several people.
Jenna Laterreur, 20, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges of grossly negligent driving resulting in serious injury and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Laterreur was released without bail.
The charges against Laterreur were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Katrina Ducharme, of the Vermont State Police, who said she was assigned to respond to a two-vehicle crash on July 14, around 10 a.m. in West Haven.
Ducharme said she saw a woman, later identified as Laterreur, sitting in the passenger seat of a white BMW. A Toyota Sienna minivan was sitting between a grove of trees in a ditch.
Ducharme said she found Gregory Smith, 38, and Holly Smith, 37, along with three children, had been hurt in the crash.
“I went to help Gregory Smith but was unable to assist him due to him being entrapped inside the vehicle. I observed Gregory’s right leg was crushed inside the vehicle and had an exposed femur. Gregory Smith was screaming in pain and asked us to help his family,” Ducharme wrote in the affidavit.
Ducharme said she interviewed Laterreur before she was taken to Glens Falls Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. In the affidavit, she wrote a summary of what Laterreur said to her.
“I was driving from North Carolina to Essex Junction, Vermont, where I live. It is an 18 hour drive and I decided to do it all at once. I was starting to fall asleep on the roadway when I was in New York so I made a few stops along the trip to wake up and get food. I knew once I crossed into Vermont, I was only a few hours away and thought I could make it home. I fell asleep driving on Vermont Route 22A. I closed my eyes and when I reopened them, my airbag had deployed and vehicle was facing the wrong direction. I had driven down with no problem so I assumed I could drive back with no problem,” the affidavit said.
Laterreur told police she hadn’t been drinking or taking drugs. She said she was wearing a seat belt and didn’t believe she had been speeding.
Ducharme said she reviewed medical reports on Dec. 18. Gregory Smith suffered a fractured left rib, fractured wrist, fractured femur and a fractured foot while Holly Smith was treated for a concussion, facial laceration and fractures.
She said Gregory Smith told her, also Dec. 18, that he has had numerous surgeries and is unable to walk or run. He said other family members were doing well physically but still feeling the mental trauma of the crash.
Filings in the case on Monday included a report from Trooper Joshua Mikkola of the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team.
The report summary said Laterreur was driving north and the Smith’s minivan was going south before Laterreur’s BMW crossed the center lane and hit the Sienna partially head-on.
If convicted of all three charges against her, Laterreur could be sentenced to up to 31 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.