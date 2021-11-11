Police said a local woman had “placed her child in harm's way” during a July 9 incident at Sandri Sunoco on Route 7.
According to a release posted to the Rutland Town Facebook page in August, Holly Silva, 32, was cited for first-degree aggravated assault and cruelty to a child.
No town was given for Silva but previous Rutland Herald stories gave her address as Rutland.
Silva has not yet been arraigned on the charges.
The release, attributed to Rutland Town Police Department Chief Ed Dumas II, said troopers with the Vermont State Police originally responded to the complaint around 9:55 p.m. July 9.
Emergency responders were told a tractor-trailer unit had struck a stroller.
The release does not describe any injuries as a result of the crash but said by the time troopers had arrived at the scene, the mother, later identified as Silva, and the child were no longer at the scene. They were found at the Holiday Inn where they were then staying, the release said.
Silva refused to let emergency medical service workers look at her child initially but later the same evening, staff with the Vermont Department for Children and Family and troopers made contact with Silva a second time. The state employees determined one of Silva’s relatives had taken the child to the emergency room July 9 to be examined.
The tractor-trailer driver who was not identified in the release, had a camera on the dashboard, which was described as similar to the cameras mounted on the dashboards of police cruisers. The video from the truck's camera, as well as surveillance video from the Sunoco, was forwarded to law-enforcement officers, officers with the Rutland Town Police Department and the Department for Children and Families began an investigation.
The investigators determined Silva had placed her child in danger and she was cited to court. The release did not give a date for Silva's arraignment.
