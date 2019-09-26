A $500 warrant has been issued for a Danby woman after police said she had taken her ex-boyfriend’s phone and threatened to send nude photos on the phone to people on his contact list in an attempt to extort money from him.
Tiffany Covey, 28, of Danby, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of extortion and a misdemeanor charge of petty larceny.
According to court records, Covey failed to appear. Judge Theresa DiMauro issued a $500 warrant which includes an instruction that if Covey is arrested and posts bail, she is to be given a citation to appear in court the next business day.
In an affidavit, Officer Richard Carvaggio, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was sent to the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue for a report of a theft on Aug. 24.
The man who reported the theft wasn’t at the motel but came to the police station on Aug. 25 where he submitted a written statement.
The man said he and Covey had broken up about three months before, but she was still using his address for personal business.
On Aug. 24, they met at the Rodeway Inn, the man said. Covey asked him to cash a check for her.
The man told police that Covey signed the check over to him, but he told her he didn’t have the cash to cover it. According to the man’s statement, Covey grabbed his cellphone and told him she wouldn’t return it until he gave her the money to cover the check.
The man told Carvaggio that Covey ran off, and he was not able to return the check to her. However, he said he no longer had the check.
Carvaggio said the man told him that Covey was sending photos of a naked woman she found on his phone to people on his contact list “in order to extort more money from him.”
The man showed police an online conversation conducted through Facebook in which Covey allegedly showed the photos and “repeatedly threatened to go to the police and accuse him of soliciting prostitutes unless he gave her the money,” Carvaggio said in the affidavit.
Carvaggio said he saw two messages allegedly from Covey that expressly stated she wanted more money than what would cover the check and said if he didn’t she was “going to the cops.”
Covey allegedly said through Facebook she was waiting at Rutland Public Library to make the exchange.
Carvaggio said he and another officer went from the police station to the library and found Covey there.
Covey was asked to return the phone but she said she had left it near a business on Route 7. Police searched Covey and didn’t find the phone.
Also, Carvaggio said he spoke to a woman who had received the explicit photos coming from the man. She said she was getting messages at the same time explaining that the photos were coming from someone who was pretending to be him.
According to the affidavit, Covey was cited for petty larceny for taking the phone and extortion for demanding money from the man.
If convicted of the charges, Covey could be sentenced to up to four years in jail.
