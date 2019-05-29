A local woman pleaded not guilty to a pair of criminal charges Monday in Rutland criminal court during a case in which she allegedly stole a debit card from a car parked outside Rutland Intermediate School and used it to buy almost $300 worth of items April 5 at Beer King.
Alyssa Courcelle, 21, whom court records listed as either living in Rutland or transient, was scheduled to be arraigned May 20 in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of credit card fraud in which the perpetrator used the card to buy more than $50 worth of goods.
According to court records, Courcelle failed to appear in court May 20. Judge Theresa Di Mauro issued an arrest warrant May 21 with $1,000 bail attached.
On Monday, the warrant was served. Courcelle was arrested and arraigned.
Judge Cortland Corsones ordered Courcelle released on an unsecured appearance bond of $500. Courcelle is not required to put any money down, but if she fails to appear for a court hearing, she would owe the state $500.
In an affidavit, Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to Library Avenue around 7:20 p.m. April 5, for a report that Courcelle was at the school “going through cars.”
Officer Jeffrey Warfle arrived in the area and spoke with Courcelle.
“She advised we had no evidence she was going through the cars, and that she could have been in her friend’s car. No items were reported missing at this time and (Courcelle) was released,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
However, around 8:50 p.m., Dumas was dispatched to Library Avenue again for a report of a theft. A woman told police debit cards belonging to her and husband, $20 in cash and a butterfly pin worth about $10 were taken from her car.
Also, the woman said she found a notebook on the passenger’s seat that did not belong to her. The name Santos was written on the front of the notebook. Dumas said Courcelle sometimes uses the name “Santos” on Facebook.
The woman showed Dumas that inside the notebook was mail addressed to Courcelle.
Dumas said the woman told him that while they had been at the scene discussing the case, her debit card had been used two times at the Beer King on Crescent Street, once for about $210 and the other for about $180.
Dumas said he spoke with an employee at Beer King on April 11. The employee said she had handled the transactions and Dumas said the employee’s description of the buyer matched Courcelle.
The store employee contacted the owner of Beer King, who was able to show Courcelle the security footage.
Dumas said the video showed Courcelle buying items, signing the receipt and leaving with both purchases.
“(Courcelle) can be seen clearly in the footage and is wearing the same clothing she was wearing when we made contact with her earlier,” Dumas wrote in the affidavit.
Dumas said Courcelle was at the Rutland Police Station for another matter on April 21. While she was there, Courcelle was cited and and told to appear in court May 20.
If convicted of the charges against her, Courcelle could be sentenced to up to 4 years in jail.
One of the conditions of release for Courcelle was that she “must not possess or use credit cards, debit cards, checks or (identification cards) belonging to another person.”
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
