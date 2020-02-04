A Rutland woman is facing two felony charges after the Vermont Attorney General’s office accused her of defrauding Medicaid of about $34,000 between December 2013 and April 2018 by submitting claims for compensation of services that weren’t delivered.
Jody Blanchard, who lived in Castleton at the time of the investigation, is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 24 on one felony count of welfare fraud by making false claims for services and one felony count of using false pretenses to obtain something of value worth more than $900.
The case against Blanchard is being prosecuted by the Vermont Attorney General’s office. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday but, according to court records, failed to appear on Monday morning.
While she appeared later Monday morning, Elizabeth Anderson, the prosecutor from the office of the Attorney General, or the AG, had already left. Blanchard’s arraignment was rescheduled for Feb. 24.
The charges against Blanchard are based on an affidavit written by Jesse Sawyer, a detective with the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit, or MFRAU, of the AG’s office.
Blanchard participated in the Choices for Care program under which a person in the program employs people to deliver specified care. The employee’s hours are then submitted to a vendor, Area Resource for Individual Services, or ARIS, which facilitates payments on behalf of the state.
In March 2018, ARIS staff reported possible Medicaid fraud to Sawyer’s unit. The complaint said Blanchard was listing two of her family members as service providers and claimed that because they were students at Castleton University, they couldn’t and weren’t working the hours that Blanchard claimed.
Sawyer said a MFRAU investigation was launched and found that more than $86,000 had been billed to Medicaid by Blanchard between 2013 and 2018. Of that total, the affidavit said a minimum of about $34,000 was found to be “damages” because it represented money paid to three people who were fraudulently listed as employees providing services.
Sawyer spoke with both the people related to Blanchard, neither of them named in the affidavit, on July 17, 2018.
A friend of Blanchard’s, who is the third person, in the affidavit accused of being paid for services that weren’t delivered, also spoke with Sawyer on July 17, 2018. She told Sawyer that she and Blanchard knew they were doing something wrong.
Sawyer concluded that Blanchard’s relatives “appear to have been unknowingly involved in the scheme to defraud Medicaid.”
“It appears that J. Blanchard, as the employer of record, orchestrated the scheme and manipulated (her relatives) by making them employees, despite them not being aware of their actual roles and responsibilities. All employees were young and impressionable at the time of their employment with J. Blanchard ...,” Sawyer wrote.
Sawyer said Blanchard was interviewed at her home on July 24, 2018. The affidavit said Blanchard “insisted she didn’t know her actions were wrong.” But when asked if her relatives should also be held responsible for the alleged fraud, Blanchard said no and called them “naive.”
The affidavit said Blanchard was expected to be cited into court on Dec. 2 but due to a clerical error was told to come to court on Feb. 3 instead.
If convicted of both charges, Blanchard could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
