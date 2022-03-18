A local woman is being held in jail after police said she pushed a woman’s head through a wall at a Grove Street home and then hit her while wearing brass knuckles on Tuesday.
Angella Marcel, 29, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon, a felony count of aggravated assault, a felony count of possession of brass knuckles and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Marcel was ordered held without bail on Wednesday but also ordered not to have contact with the woman who said she had been assaulted or witnesses to the alleged event who talked to police.
The charges against Marcel are based on an affidavit written by Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to a multi-home building on Grove Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Dumas said he initially spoke with Marcel because “she appeared to be angry and was yelling.” However, he said she declined to speak with him and shut her door.
Dumas said he walked down the hall at the building and saw a large hole in the wall outside the room of a 34-year-old woman. The woman was in her room and Dumas said she was crying and reported she had been assaulted by Marcel.
The woman said she had been in a kitchen in the area, which is a common area shared by tenants, when she began to argue with Marcel. She said she tried to walk back to her room to avoid the conflict but Marcel pushed her head into the wall.
The woman said her head went through the wall. She said she covered her head with her arms as Marcel began to punch her while wearing brass knuckles.
According to the woman, Marcel punched her 10 to 15 times.
A man who said he witnessed the alleged incident said he saw the woman and Marcel arguing and said the woman was trying to walk away when Marcel pushed her head through the wall and punched her while wearing brass knuckles.
Another woman also told Dumas she saw Marcel push the first woman’s head through the wall and then saw Marcel hitting the woman while wearing brass knuckles.
Dumas said he was able to watch security video of the alleged incident.
He said he could see the woman in the kitchen and Marcel standing in her doorway. Dumas said the video shows what appear to be brass knuckles on Marcel’s left hand.
The video shows the woman walking past Marcel who then steps behind the woman and pushes her into the wall, the affidavit said.
Dumas said the video showed the woman trying to get into her room but Marcel punched her in the back of the head about three or four times before other tenants of the building separated them.
The affidavit noted the video did not have any audio.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections’ online inmate locator, Marcel was being held in the South Burlington jail as of Thursday afternoon.
A hearing will be scheduled to determine whether Marcel will be given a chance to be released pending the resolution of the charges but as of Thursday, the hearing had not yet been scheduled.
If Marcel is convicted of the aggravated assault charges, she could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail on either charge. If convicted of the charge of possessing brass knuckles, Marcel could be sentenced to up to five years in jail. The simple assault charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, if the defendant is convicted.
