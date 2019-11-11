A local woman is wanted on a $100 warrant after police said she went to a second woman’s Royce Street home and broke her window in September while trying to get her to come outside and fight.
Jody L. Blanchard, 48, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 21 on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief resulting in damage of $250 or less and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for fighting. According to court records, Blanchard failed to appear in court in October and she was notified the arraignment had been moved to Nov. 4.
After Blanchard failed to appear a second time for arraignment, a $100 warrant was issued for her arrest. Judge David Howard also included an order that if Blanchard is arrested or appears in court and pays the $100, she must be given a citation to appear in court the next business day.
The charges against Blanchard were based on an affidavit written by Officer Christopher Rose of the Rutland City Police Department.
Rose said he was dispatched to a Royce Street home on Sept. 19 around 10:15 p.m. for a citizen dispute. At the home, Rose said he spoke to a 37-year-old woman who had reported that Blanchard was there and trying to get her to fight.
The police dispatcher told Rose there had been another call reporting an ongoing fight in the same area.
Police also spoke to a 26-year-old man and a second woman, 23, who all said they saw Blanchard break the first woman’s window with her hand.
The man said Blanchard is related to him. He said she also lives on Royce Street but across the street.
Police were told Blanchard was “under the influence of alcohol and was yelling and screaming” at the time of the alleged incident.
Both women who spoke with Rose said Blanchard had sent them threatening messages.
The first woman said that while Blanchard allegedly broke her window, she never entered the first woman’s home.
That woman gave police a statement that said the second woman was going through a break-up and was very upset. She said Blanchard had come to her home with friends and found out about the break-up. She said Blanchard started “running her mouth” and banging on the kitchen window.
“I then got scared because when Jody is drinking, she can get crazy,” the woman wrote in her statement.
The woman said Blanchard left but returned a short time later and smashed her kitchen window.
The second woman gave police a similar statement but said she didn’t know why Blanchard had come to their home.
Rose said he went to Blanchard’s apartment and spoke to her. He said she denied having been outside her home earlier and smashing the window. While Rose said he noticed “her eyes were watery and bloodshot” and the odor of intoxicants coming from Blanchard but there was no indication he asked her for a breath or blood sample.
The affidavit said Rose cited Blanchard to appear in court on Oct. 21.
Rose estimated the cost of replacing the window at about $250.
If convicted of both charges, Blanchard could be sentenced to up to eight months in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.