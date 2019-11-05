A local woman is being held without bail after police said she stabbed her boyfriend with a knife in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy on South Main Street in Rutland around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday
Tijanique Keyanna Reeves-Brown, 23, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon.
The charges against Reeves-Brown were based on an affidavit written by Detective Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police had responded to a report that a woman, later identified as Reeves-Brown, had stabbed a man and then fled the area.
Rosario said police were told the alleged victim was being treated at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The affidavit said a police officer was at the hospital with the victim but noticed a woman had been at the hospital who matched the description of the woman who allegedly stabbed the man.
The officer followed the woman out of the hospital, to her car and to Crescent Street. The woman was seen going into 21 Crescent St. and moments later she was seen running through the backyard until she was stopped and detained by Officer Jimmy Plakas.
Five people provided police with witness statements.
“I spoke with Reeves-Brown in the holding area of Rutland City Police Department. Reeves-Brown refused to speak with (me) about the situation. Reeves-Brown told me to either let her go or take her to jail,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
Rosario said Detective Ryan Ashe interviewed the victim.
Ashe said the victim told him that he is from Albany, New York, and moved to Vermont about 10 months ago with Reeves-Brown, his girlfriend.
According to the victim, the alleged incident on Tuesday started because of long-time issues. He said he wanted to end the relationship but accused Reeves-Brown of trying to prevent him from leaving by following him around and taking his belongings.
“Keyanna yells and screams and makes it impossible for him to leave. They always get kicked out of different places they live because Keyanna screams and fights with everyone,” the victim told Ashe according to the affidavit.
He told police the situation was escalating and he asked someone in the area to call the police.
According to the victim, that was when Reeves-Brown swung at him with a knife. He said she missed the first time but then stabbed him in the left hip.
Police said the wound was a laceration about 1-inch long.
An order of protection for the victim against Reeves-Brown was issued in June when they were living in Glens Falls, New York. The order is in effect until December.
“(The victim) said he wasn’t afraid of Keyanna but he also doesn’t want to get stabbed again,” the affidavit said.
During Reeves-Brown’s arraignment, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, asked Judge David Fenster to hold her without bail because she was being charged with a felony crime of violence.
Attorney Mark Furlan, who represented Reeves-Brown, said that while he acknowledged there appeared to be a protection order, although it was not easy to get the details because it is from another state, the affidavit seemed to indicate that the victim was choosing to have contact with Reeves-Brown.
Fenster, in explaining his decision to hold Reeves-Brown without bail, noted the alleged assault happened during the day and before multiple witnesses. He said those claims with the police, along with the existence of a protection order, indicated there were no conditions that could be set by the court that would guarantee the victim’s safety.
If convicted of the charge against her, Reeves-Brown could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
