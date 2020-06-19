A North Clarendon woman is facing up to 25 years in jail after police said she illegally used her landlord’s credit cart to make at least $2,330 in purchases in January.
Katherine L. Bedor, 34, of North Clarendon, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of using false pretenses to obtain more than $900 in items and five felony counts of identity theft.
Bedor was released without bail but ordered not to harass her landlord or his daughter and not to initiate contact with them.
Bedor was charged based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Craig Winkler of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. Winkler said he began his investigation Jan. 29 in response to a complaint about charges on an American Express credit card.
Winkler said he spoke with a woman at a Clarendon home who told him her father is a landlord to two people in Clarendon, Bedor and Richard Farrar, 51. The woman said she has the power of attorney for her father’s finances.
The woman told Winkler that Bedor and Farrar take care of her father and sometimes use his Discover card to buy him items such as groceries.
However, she said she had recently gotten a bill for her father’s American Express card, which she said he rarely uses, for almost $6,000.
The woman said she and friends of the family asked Farrar and Bedor about the charges on Jan. 26. She said Bedor initially denied it, saying she had her own credit card and money. But she said Farrar later gave them the American Express card and told them he found it in Bedor’s wallet.
According to the woman, Bedor told the group she would “pay it back.”
The landlord gave police a video-recorded statement in which he said he had not given Bedor permission to take the credit card. He told police he had told Bedor he was disappointed in her, but said she didn’t admit she had used the card.
Winkler said he used video surveillance footage to show about $1,070 in purchases from Walmart in Rutland from Jan. 8 to 13 and about $1,300 in purchases at Hannaford supermarket in Rutland Town from Jan. 1 to 17.
Winkler said the items purchased included vacuum cleaners, “numerous video games, expensive electronics and numerous gift cards for $200 each.”
The affidavit said there was also evidence Bedor used the credit card in a clothing store, a pharmacy and an auto parts store. Winkler noted Bedor allegedly used the card to buy tobacco products and gave the clerk her birth date to prove she was old enough to buy tobacco and also gave her information at another store that has a rewards program so the points would come to her.
Bedor allegedly used the card at a video game store in New York and made two purchases on Jan. 10 worth almost $430.
Winkler said he spoke with Farrar and Bedor on April 7. He said Farrar told him he didn’t know Bedor was using the card.
Farrar said he only used the card once with the landlord’s permission which Winkler said he confirmed with the landlord.
When Winkler spoke with Bedor, she told him she had “several mental health issues and has (post-traumatic stress disorder),” according to the affidavit.
Winkler said Bedor told him she believed she was using her own credit card but he said when he asked her what credit cart she had, she said she doesn’t have any credit cards.
Winkler said he ended the interview.
