A Castleton woman received a deferred sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to embezzling from the Sunrise Family Restaurant while she was a waitress there in April 2017.
Jessica L Kingston, 40, of Castleton, pleaded guilty in Rutland criminal court on Tuesday to a felony charge of embezzlement of more than $100.
She was ordered by Judge Thomas Zonay to pay about $130 in restitution.
If Kingston avoids further legal trouble during the 18-month period of deferment, the charge will be expunged from her record.
During the Tuesday hearing, Peter Burhans, one of the owners of the restaurant, told Judge Thomas Zonay that he didn’t support the proposed resolution of the case. Burhans accused Kingston of dragging out the case for two years and said she had taken more than the $130 she was being asked to repay.
Kingston was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Oct. 23, 2017. She had been scheduled to change her plea in November and June but had been granted delays for both of those proposed settlement days.
In an affidavit, Detective Stephen Dechen, of the Castleton Police Department, said he was first contacted about the embezzlement on April 10, 2017. He said he told the restaurant’s management to install security cameras and submit sworn statements.
In his statement, dated May 9, 2017, Burhans said Jay Withington, the cook at the restaurant, told him on March 3, 2017, that he suspected Kingston of undercharging on a particular guest check.
Burhans said all of the checks should have two parts, one for the dining room and one for the kitchen. He said his wife, Crystal Burhans, looked at Kingston’s records back to Feb. 1, 2017, and found many missing checks.
Burhans said he and his wife confronted Kingston on May 8, 2017, but she denied taking money from the restaurant.
“Crystal asked her to please be honest, we treat you like family, this feels like such a violation. Jess was asked again if she had taken anything. She said no but she would reimburse us for missing tickets. I repeated that all these tickets were missing and all hers and asked her to be honest, to own this. At this point Crystal showed her the video of her putting kitchen copy in pocket,” Burhans wrote in a statement for police.
According to Burhans, Kingston admitted to taking money and said she had been afraid of losing her house.
The restitution was based on 13 checks for which Sunrise management was able to find the kitchen half of the guest checks. According to Dechen, there was more than 30 other checks missing, but they were old enough that the kitchen copies were gone.
During the Tuesday hearing, Kingston apologized to Burhans.
