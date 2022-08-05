A Rutland woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to a charge filed after she allowed her Killington Avenue home to be used as a base for selling drugs in return for being provided drugs in November.
Courtney A. Schaner, 32, entered a guilty plea to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.
According to the plea agreement, Schaner was the tenant of an apartment at 55 Killington Ave. in November.
She allowed “multiple drug traffickers to distribute cocaine and cocaine base” and “allowed these drug traffickers to manufacture cocaine base by cooking powder cocaine into cocaine base in her kitchen and elsewhere in the apartment.”
The plea agreement, to which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt referred during the hearing, said Schaner knew how her apartment was being used and received cocaine base, often called “crack cocaine,” in return.
Under the plea agreement, Schaner is expected to be sentenced to participate in the federal drug treatment court. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7, after the federal probation officer prepares a pre-sentencing report.
However, attorney Michael Shklar asked Judge Geoffrey Crawford to consider releasing Schaner early to provisional housing, which he said would likely be one of the motels in Rutland.
Shklar said, since the plea agreement was reached in June, efforts have been made to get her into the treatment court. What he found was that many involved in the program believed treatment court was the right placement for her.
The problem they had, however, was finding a place for her to live while she attends the court. Shklar said the residential treatment facilities rejected Schaner and there was no “sober living” housing that had any vacancies.
Shklar told Crawford that Schaner was familiar with the housing situation in the Rutland area and suggested she could likely find placement in one of the motels if she is granted release, although he acknowledged there would be a risk in releasing Schaner into unsupervised housing.
Schaner has been held in the Cheshire County prison in Keene, New Hampshire, for almost five months.
According to Shklar, Schaner responded well to drug treatment in the past. He estimated that she had gone through a program for opiate use four to five years ago.
Then she was introduced to crack cocaine, which led directly to the federal charges for which she pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Shklar said he didn’t believe anyone was at fault but said the process was at an “absolute standstill.”
Ophardt, however, said he would dispute some of Shklar’s characterization. He said Schaner had been a “challenge” for probation officers in the past and Valley Vista would not accept her back into their program.
For her current charge, Schaner first appeared in court in February to be arraigned on a single count of possession of cocaine base. In April, she was arraigned on a superseding indictment for maintaining a drug-involved premises.
In that time, the government filed two requests to have Schaner’s conditions of release revoked. In the first, dated March 24, the motion said Schaner was continuing to use drugs, failed to attend treatment and absconded from supervision.
“She has also demonstrated a disturbing attitude and proven herself incompatible with supervision,” the motion, written by Ophardt, said.
The second motion, dated March 29, said she had been unsuccessfully discharged from a residential drug treatment program on March 28.
Ophardt said on Thursday that the government was opposed to releasing Schaner in the way Shklar had requested.
“It would be very high risk to release her to a motel in Rutland. I have a file cabinet overflowing with cases from the motels in Rutland,” he said.
Ophardt acknowledged the situation would be a “quandary for the court.”
But Crawford said Schaner would have to demonstrate “exceptional circumstances” for the court to release her ahead of her sentencing. He said given Schaner’s history of drug use, releasing her and allowing her to stay in one of the Rutland motels without supervision would be to “invite her to relapse.”
Crawford, who oversees the federal drug treatment court in Rutland, said he looks forward to working with Schaner.
“But today is not the day to send you back to an unsupervised motel setting,” he said.
Crawford added that each month Schaner spends in Cheshire County is another month away from crack cocaine and that she could consider it a form of forced sobriety.
Schaner doesn’t have any open cases in state court. Her last cases locally involved credit card fraud and domestic assault, for which she pleaded guilty in 2015.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
