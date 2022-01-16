MORETOWN – Police say a 29-year-old Waitsfield woman faces multiple charges, including neglecting a vulnerable person in her care, after she had crashed into a a barn along Route 100.
Vermont State Police received the call around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday of a single-vehicle accident near the Moretown-Duxbury line.
According to the VSP news release, troopers found a black vehicle that had crashed into the side of a barn. Police say Samantha Hojnacki was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police say Hojnacki, who was acting as a caretaker for a vulnerable adult, got into a verbal argument with the individual moments before the crash. Police say Hojnacki was transporting the vulnerable adult home, and “eventually left the individual on the side of the road in -9 degree weather.”
Moments later, police say, she was involved in the accident.
No other details were provided.
Hojnacki was cited for suspicion of DUI, reckless endangerment and abuse neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She was taken to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing.
Hojnacki is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court on Feb. 3.
