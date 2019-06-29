An Orwell woman was charged Monday with two misdemeanors after police said she drove drunk and crashed her car in Fair Haven earlier this month.
Elysia Christian, 29, of Orwell, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of grossly negligent driving.
The charge of driving under the influence of alcohol was modified because she was convicted of a similar charge in November 2008.
In an affidavit, Officer James Bossong of the Fair Haven Police Department said he was on patrol June 8 targeting drivers who might be under the influence when he was contacted by Officer Edward Hayes, of the Castleton Police Department. Hayes passed along a report about a possible intoxicated driver because Hayes believed the driver was traveling toward Fair Haven.
Bossong told Hayes he hadn’t seen a 2008 Toyota RAV4 matching the description Hayes gave him, but Bossong said in the affidavit he spotted a RAV4 about 40 feet down an embankment with its brake lights on.
When he approached the sport utility vehicle, Bossong noted there was substantial damage to the front end, and it was resting against a clump of trees into which it had apparently crashed, the affidavit read.
“I did not observe any evidence that the operator attempted to stop the vehicle. By this, I mean I saw no skid marks prior to or at the completion of the vehicle leaving the roadway. The only marks I did observe were when the vehicle left the roadway, traveled through the grass and pushed the trees down,” Bossong wrote.
When he opened the car door, Bossong said he could smell alcohol and saw two empty alcohol bottles, one in the cup holder in the center console and the other on the passenger side floor.
Other police arrived to help with the incident, Bossong said in the affidavit. Christian allegedly told them she was driving home from a Benson wedding after drinking three beers, but Bossong said she also admitted the empty alcohol bottles in the car were hers.
Christian was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be tested and treated for injuries. Bossong said he spoke to Christian at the hospital where she was “shaking uncontrollably and sobbing.”
“I asked (Christian) if she was cold and (Christian) stated that she was not cold, just scared,” Bossong said in the affidavit.
Bossong began to question Christian but she asked to speak with a lawyer. Bossong said that while waiting for the public defender to contact him, Christian’s doctor began to speak with her.
According to Bossong, Christian allowed him to to be there for the conversation. Christian allegedly told the doctor she was driving 60 mph before the crash.
Bossong said the speed limit in that area is 35 mph. The charge of grossly negligent driving against Christian was based on the allegation that she was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The affidavit said the on-call public defender spoke with Christian by phone around 11 p.m. June 8.
When Bossong spoke to Christian after the phone call, she declined to provide a blood sample. However, the doctor treating Christian agreed Christian was “slightly impaired.”
On Monday, Christian was released without bail but ordered not to have alcohol unless it was an element of a prescribed medication.
Christian was granted specific permission to drive herself home after the arraignment.
If convicted of the charges against her, Christian could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
