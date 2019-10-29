A Salisbury woman is facing several criminal charges, including three felonies, after police said she was driving drunk earlier this month in Brandon.
Cheryl L. Barrows, 54, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol, one felony count of negligent driving while eluding police, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release.
In an affidavit, Officer Jonathan Butterfield, of the Brandon Police Department, said he responded to a “Be On the Lookout” alert around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 13.
Butterfield said he was looking for a silver Toyota Avalon he had been told had gone off the road several times and into the oncoming lane of travel.
According to the affidavit, Butterfield’s cruiser caught up to the Avalon. He said when he first saw the car, it was straddling the white line on the road of Franklin Street. Butterfield said he turned on his lights and siren and caught up to the car driven by a woman he later identified as Barrows.
The Avalon drifted across the roads, slowing to speeds of 20 mph, the affidavit said.
Butterfield said when the car began to speed up, he pulled up alongside it, driving almost 50 mph.
“I used my radio loudspeaker to order the vehicle to pull over several times. The driver’s window was all the way down and I could see that (Barrows) was not looking at me but had a continued stare forward through the interaction,” Butterfield wrote.
Because the Avalon was swerving slightly, Butterfield drove his police cruiser behind it. He said he watched Barrows drive into the opposite lane of travel and vehicles in that lane having to pull off to the side of the road to avoid being hit.
While they were driving past Otter Valley Union High School, Barrows drove the Avalon in the oncoming lane for the entire length of the school, Butterfield said.
Butterfield said he pulled his police cruiser in front of the Avalon and slowly reduced speed until it stopped.
According to Butterfield, when Barrows got out of her car, she was lethargic, unstable on her feet and seemed surprised she had been ordered out of the car.
Butterfield said Barrows was unable to complete some of the tasks on a field-sobriety test.
When she was taken to the Brandon police station, Barrows declined to provide a breath sample.
The affidavit said Barrows had been convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2012 and 2014. She was under an order not to drive that had been issued by Judge Theresa DiMauro on Sept. 23 at the time of the alleged Oct. 13 incident.
Barrows was released without bail after her Monday arraignment.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Barrows could be sentenced to more than 12 years in jail.
