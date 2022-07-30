WELLS — A Granville, New York, woman was cited for driving with a suspended license on Tuesday after she crashed her sport utility vehicle on Route 31.
Ingrid A. Gevry, 43, of Granville, was driving a 2013 BMW X5 south on Vermont Route 31, south of Hill Top Road, when the sport utility vehicle drove off the right side of the paved roadway surface. Gevry tried to correct the X5 back onto the paved road surface, which caused it to cross the centerline of the roadway and drive off the right side of the northbound lane, where it struck multiple trees, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m.
Gevry, who did not report any injuries, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The X5 was considered a total loss, police said. She was cited to be in court on Aug. 29.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Wells Fire Department, Granville Rescue Squad and Poultney Fire Department.
