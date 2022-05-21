A local woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge after police accused her of vandalizing a Pittsford woman’s home, causing more than $9,300 in damage.
Jennie Gartner, 42, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 damage.
Gartner was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the victim, who reported the alleged vandalism to police.
The charge against Gartner is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Charles Gardner, of the Vermont State Police, who said said he responded to an alarm at a home on Woodland Drive in Pittsford on March 4 around noon.
At the home, Gardner said he saw a broken window that appeared to have been pushed into the home, broken colored glass on the walkway, two window screens on the ground and a broken chair, but he said no one appeared to be home, so police left.
Police later spoke to the homeowner who said she believed her home had been vandalized by Gartner.
The victim said she didn’t believe anything was missing from her home.
According to Gardner, he spoke to Gartner later by phone. She told him she had been upset about a relationship between a family member of hers and the Pittsford homeowner.
“Gartner stated, ‘Nothing, she wasn’t there. I just went there and started smashing stuff.’ Gartner continued to advise she knew what she did was wrong but she didn’t know what else to do and that she felt lost,” Gardner wrote in the affidavit.
Gardner said Gartner came to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police to be interviewed. He said she told him she only broke one window and never entered the home.
According to the affidavit, Gartner admitted to breaking a slate piece with “Give thanks” written on it, a colorful wind-chime, and a small wooden chair. She also allegedly admitting to removing two window screens.
Gartner was cited to come to court and issued a notice against trespassing at the home.
On March 21, the victim said she had an estimate of $9,345 to repair the damage.
If convicted, of the charge against her, Gartner could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
