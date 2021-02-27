A Brandon woman could face almost 90 years in prison after being arraigned on a dozen charges, more than half of them felonies on Monday, including grand larceny, stealing a car and burglary into an occupied home.
Cassandra Chasse, 29, of Brandon, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of grand larceny of items worth more than $900, one felony count of aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, one felony count of burglary into an occupied home, one felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 damage, one felony count of attempted burglary and two felony counts of burglary.
Chasse pleaded not guilty as well to one misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card and two misdemeanor counts each of unlawful mischief, petty larceny.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell, who said he became involved on Nov. 13 while investigating a reported burglary at Fisher Electric on Franklin Street in Brandon. The owners said they found a broken window at the store when they got there, but didn’t notice anything missing immediately.
Brickell said he noticed what appeared to be blood smears on a stairway railing and the drawers of a filing cabinet and Kimmie Fisher, one of the owners, said she noticed five checks had been taken from a check book.
During his investigation, Brickell noticed a pickup parked across the street at Mac’s Convenience Store. The truck had been there the entire time Brickell was at Fisher’s.
The affidavit said Brickell found there was front-end damage to the truck and the windshield was smashed in several place. When he tracked down the owner, Zachary Bruce, Bruce told Brickell he was not aware the truck had been taken from his driveway.
The damage to the truck was about $1,900, the affidavit said.
Brickell said he was waiting for someone to come for the truck when Tim Fisher, the other owner of Fisher Electric, told him he had noticed an open window at Virgil and Constance Home & Garden Center on Franklin Street.
Brickell said he went there and found a window had been smashed by a rock. The interior of the store appeared to have been ransacked, Brickell said.
Before he left the area, Brickell was contacted by Tim Fisher again who said he found a small cash box in the woods behind his store.
Brickell said he got video footage from Mac’s on Nov. 19 showing what happened on Nov. 12. The footage appeared to be a woman driving into the lot around midnight in the stolen truck. The woman got out and attempted to break into Mac’s using a wooden broom handle, a plastic garbage can lid, a rock and a bag of ice, but the glass at the store didn’t break.
During the incident, the woman allegedly hit a concrete post supporting a lamp post. She got out and seemed to be inspecting the damage, and then walked off.
On Nov. 28, police responded to the same address from where the truck was taken. A woman, later identified as Chasse, claimed she had been the victim of domestic abuse. Brickell said she appeared to be the woman from the Mac’s video.
Brickell said he spoke to Chasse on Dec. 2 at the Brandon police station. He said Chasse told him she suffers from bipolar disorder and gets very angry at times and “does things without thinking of the consequences.”
The affidavit said Chasse admitted to the various incidents, but provided little detail. For instance, she told Brickell she remembered getting into the truck, but not walking up the driveway.
“She was messed up in her own head,” she told Brickell according to the affidavit.
Brickell said he believed the information she gave was specific enough to show she was responsible for the incidents.
In a separate affidavit, Cpl. Adam Murach, of the Vermont State Police, said he investigated a case which involved a woman reporting a stolen credit card on Nov. 23.
Brickell said Chasse admitted to having stolen the card from a home while he was talking to her about the other case.
