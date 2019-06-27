A local woman was arraigned last week on six counts, one of them a felony, of assaulting children in her care.
Melissa Omand, 45, was arraigned June 20 in Rutland criminal court on five misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Omand was released without bail but ordered not to leave Vermont and not to have contact with minors except for incidental contact in public places. The charges against Omand are based on an affidavit written by Edward Dumas, who is chief of the Rutland Town Police Department and a special investigations unit investigator for the Child First Advocacy Center in Rutland County.
Dumas said the Vermont Department for Children and Families reported on May 9 that a 12-year-old boy reported to a mental health worker that Omand had physically abused him. He said she had hit him with her fist in his head, back, belly and buttocks. He also accused her of hitting and grabbing his groin.
“The therapist asked (the boy) how long this had been going on and responded, ‘As long as I can remember,’” the affidavit said.
Dumas said investigators spoke with the boy and his younger sister on May 14 at the center.
Asked to talk about a time Omand allegedly punched him, the boy said she home-schooled him, and when he got the answers wrong in August 2018, she punched him in the chest.
“I asked (the boy) if he cried when Melissa hit him. He told us they were not allowed to cry ... ,” the affidavit said.
The boy described another alleged incident during which Omand punched him in the back because he was not mowing the grass in a straight line. He said he and Omand had been taking turns mowing the grass and she allegedly “started running after him with the lawn mower.”
According to the affidavit, the boy said the last time Omand hit him was in June 2018 when they were living in Mendon. He said she hit him in the head with her cellphone because “he had been vacuuming the wrong way.”
The boy said Omand had pushed his 9-year-old sister on the ground and sat on her back in 2018 because the girl didn’t want to hold Omand’s hand.
On May 16, the investigators interviewed a 16-year-old girl for whom Omand was also providing care.
The Rutland Count State’s Attorney’s Office in December filed a charge of aggravated repeated sexual assault of a child against Daniel E. Omand, of South Carolina, based on allegations from the 16-year-old who said Daniel Omand, Melissa Omand’s son, touched her several times between the time she was 11 and 13.
A jury drawing in the case, for which Daniel Omand would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison if he’s convicted, is scheduled for next month.
The girl accused Melissa Omand of choking her Oct. 12 because she was “very mad at her because (the girl) did not respond the way Melissa felt she should,” the affidavit said.
The alleged choking incident is the basis for the felony count of domestic assault.
The girl said several other incidents stemmed from the accusations she made against Daniel Omand.
According to the girl, she had gone to Africa for a missions trip and had become very sick with malaria. She said Melissa took her to the Yellow Deli on Center Street and asked her to write down a list of countries she could visit.
The girl said she responded “none,” but Melissa Omand told her she was going to go to an African country for the summer. She told investigators she believed Melissa Omand “wanted to send her to Africa to keep her shut up.”
The 13-page affidavit describes other accusations of violence the girl made against Omand.
According to the affidavit, Melissa Omand declined to talk to police.
Court records said Omand appeared in Rutland criminal court on June 20 without an attorney. She was given until July 8 to let the court know if she hired an attorney.
If convicted of all the charges against her Omand could be sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.
