A Pittsford woman is facing two felony counts after police accused her of embezzling more than $2,250 from the Rutland Area Food Co-op on Wales Street during the summer.
Amy Manfredi, 40, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of embezzlement of more than $100.
Manfredi was released without bail. The charges against Manfredi are based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was assigned on Sept. 29 to respond to a complaint made by the co-op.
Mosher said he understood the complaint was an allegation that Manfredi, who worked at the co-op, had failed to deliver the night deposit bags to the Heritage Family Credit Union on Aug. 28 and Sept 1.
At the store, Mosher spoke with Jeffrey Reel, the general manager, who told him Manfredi had a position at the co-op as a “manager on duty.” In that role, Manfredi was responsible for signing off on a log of receipts and making the deposit to Heritage.
On Aug. 28, the receipts were about $1,060 and on Sept. 1, the receipts were about $1,200. For both days, the receipts included cash and checks.
Reel told Mosher that he and his front-end manager, whom Mosher said is Manfredi’s mother, had been in touch with Heritage and now believed the deposits were never made.
Reel provided police with a written statement that said management at the co-op learned about the problem during the second week in September when their bookkeeper reported that two night deposits had not been made to Heritage.
Reel said he spoke to the front-end manager and learned the person who would have made those deposits was Manfredi, the front-end manager’s daughter.
He said she later told him bank staff had no record of the deposits and planned to review surveillance footage from the nights when the deposits would have been made to learn more.
Reel said he took over and spoke to staff at Heritage who he said had done “due diligence” in its investigation.
“They regretted to inform me that the surveillance camera showed no evidence of Amy having deposited the bags on both nights,” Reel’s statement said.
Reel said he spoke to the co-op’s attorney who recommended he contact the police but they agreed to reach out to Manfredi, through her mother.
According to Reel, he told Manfredi’s mother he would “love to offer her the opportunity to atone for the mistake and pay back the funds that were owed to the store, no further questions asked.”
“I reiterated that I wasn’t accusing Amy of theft but on the off-chance that she had kept the funds, it would be foolish to make the second mistake by not confessing to her actions and making a course correction. Otherwise, it would then be out of my hands,” he said.
According to the affidavit, Manfredi continued to maintain she hadn’t kept the money and police were contacted.
Mosher said he contacted Heritage bank and learned no other customers had reported missing deposits and there were no signs that the night deposit box was not working correctly.
Mosher said he reviewed surveillance footage from the bank in October. He said the video showed Manfredi’s car outside the bank on Aug. 29. She appeared to approach the night deposit box but did not appear to have anything in her hands, Mosher said.
The affidavit said Manfredi came to the Rutland City police station for an interview on Nov. 15 and continued to say she made the deposits as usual.
Both charges of embezzlement are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
On its website, the co-op is described as a “community-owned and operated business committed to improving the quality of life for people in the Rutland region through the sale of whole- and natural-food products.”
