A local woman was charged with a felony Wednesday, after police said she set fire to a friend's car on Curtis Avenue on Tuesday, one day before the friend's birthday.
Hannah Marie Lafaso, 30, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of third-degree arson.
Lafaso was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the Rutland man whose car she allegedly set on fire.
The charges against Lafaso were based on an affidavit written by Detective Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said a Curtis Avenue arson was reported to police around 11:35 p.m.
The owner of the car told police that Lafaso set fire to his car and then left the scene.
Officer Misty Klementowski said in a supplemental affidavit that the man's car was a black Dodge Avenger.
She said the Rutland City Fire Department assisted at the scene by making sure the flames were fully extinguished.
Maguire said the man told police that he and Lafaso had a long history together and had dated in the past. But he said they had been getting along well on Tuesday and not arguing at all.
Around 11:15 p.m., the man noticed a flame outside his home, the affidavit said.
“... (H)e looked out the window and noticed (Lafaso) standing next to his burning car. When he yelled down to (Lafaso), she did not respond,” the affidavit said.
The man told police he went outside to put out the fire and spoke to Lafaso. He said she told him, “Don't ever (expletive) talk to me again.”
Maguire said he took photos of the car.
Klementowski said in her affidavit she found a small red gasoline can on the ground near the driver's side of the car.
Maguire said he asked the man what happened on Tuesday night after he went outside to put out the fire. The man told him he used water, kitty litter and a blanket to smother the flames. He said he suffered small burns on his right wrist and one of the fingers on his left hand.
While the man said he knew Lafaso had an alleged history of mental problems, they had spent Tuesday together and planned to spend Wednesday, which was his birthday, together, according to police.
Klementowski said the man told him that Lafaso was “off her medication and was paranoid and manic lately.”
Both Maguire and Klementowski wrote that the man told them he had dropped Lafaso off at the Route 7 Denny's, which is about a mile from his home, before the alleged arson incident.
Klementowski wrote in her affidavit that she and Cpl. Jason Williams, also of the RCPD, found Lafaso at the Days Inn.
“While speaking with Lafaso, I asked her if she knew why we were there to speak with her. Lafaso advised, 'Because I lit (the man's) car on fire.” I did not ask Lafaso anything further about the incident,” Klementowski said in her affidavit.
Police said they didn't interview Lafaso because she invoked her right to a lawyer.
Lafaso's arraignment was brief. Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Karen Reynolds didn't speak and attorney Chris Davis, who represented Lafaso, said only that his client was pleading not guilty and had no objections to the requests from the state.
If convicted of the charge, Lafaso would face a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
