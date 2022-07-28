A woman living at the Rodeway Inn is being held on $5,000 bail after police accused her of stabbing another woman Saturday at the motel.
Jenna H. Parie, 22, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon, a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
If Parie were to meet the bail set in the case, she would still be under court-ordered conditions not to have contact with the people who spoke about the alleged incident to police, not to have any weapons and to observe a 24/7 curfew at a “verifiable address.”
The charges against Parie are based on an affidavit written by Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to the Rodeway on Saturday, around 11:40 p.m., to respond to a report that someone had been stabbed.
When he reached the motel, Rice said in the affidavit, he was immediately approached by Kiersten Groesbeck, who gave him a knife and told him it was the weapon used in the alleged incident.
Another alleged witness, Shelly Real, who had an “obvious open wound” to her left arm, told him that Parie, whom she did not seem to know, had come out of her room. Real said Parie seemed angry that someone was causing a noise disturbance at the motel and said Parie was holding a knife.
Rice said several other people then approached him, and he asked them to provide written statements.
Groesbeck approached Rice while he was getting witness statement forms and told him she had a video of part of the alleged incident. Rice said the video showed Parie arguing with someone on the ground floor of the site, before seeming to notice someone on the second floor recording her on video. Rice said the video ended with Parie seeming to approach the man on the second floor with the knife but the man retreated into one of the rooms.
Groesbeck described what she said happened after the end of the video. She said Parie began to argue with a Black man and attempted to stab him. She said the man on the second floor came back out of his room and tried to get the knife away from Parie but Groesbeck said Parie stabbed and bit the man.
Real told Rice that during the alleged incident, Parie used a racial epithet while speaking to the Black man. She said she also witnessed the man on the second floor try to take the knife from Parie, and Parie allegedly stabbing the man.
According to Real, Parie pushed her down, which caused the injury to her arm but then she and the man from the second floor were able to get the knife away from Parie. Real said it was a red Swiss Army knife.
Darlene Towne, another witness, said she had also heard Parie complain about noise. She said Parie walked off and said she was “going to go get my knife.” Towne said she attempted to “de-escalate” the situation but said Parie told her, “Don’t tell me what to do, I’ll (expletive) shank you.”
She said she also heard Parie use the racial slur.
Rice said he went to Rutland Regional Medical Center to speak with the man who had allegedly been stabbed, whom he identified as Devin Brooks.
According to the affidavit, Brooks said he saw Parie arguing with people on the ground floor, below his second-story room. He said he had begun to record the alleged incident with his phone until Parie appeared to notice, went to the second floor and “began advancing toward him while brandishing a knife.”
Brooks said he went into his room and used his phone instead to call police.
According to Brooks, Parie went back downstairs and continued arguing and allegedly making threats. Brooks said he went back downstairs and attempted to take the knife from Parie but she cut his hands. Brooks said when he got a grip on the knife, Parie allegedly bit him on the back.
Brooks told Rice that ultimately, with Real’s help, he was able to get the knife away from Parie.
Rice said Brooks allowed him to take photographs, which Rice said showed cuts to Brooks’ hands and two bites on his back.
According to the affidavit, Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police, found Parie on North Main Street and detained her. Troopers later arrested Parie on behalf of the Rutland City Police Department and brought her to the Rutland City police station.
The affidavit does not provide any information about whether police questioned Parie or asked her whether she would be willing to speak with them.
If Parie is convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, she could be sentenced to up to five years in jail. A conviction for aggravated assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 15 years in jail. If Parie is convicted of simple assault, she could be sentenced to up to one year in jail on each charge.
