A woman who court records say is transient but who local police said is known to frequently be in the Baxter Street area of Rutland has been arraigned on multiple charges during the past week.
Raven Blanchard, 27, was arraigned June 2 in Bennington criminal court on several dockets including one in which she was charged with 10 misdemeanors. Blanchard was charged with nine counts of possession of stolen property and one count of resisting arrest. In a separate docket, Blanchard was also charged with another count of possession of stolen property.
All of the charges are punishable by up to a year in prison if Blanchard is convicted.
Blanchard was arraigned on at least two other dockets on June 2. In one, she was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving in a grossly negligent manner and driving with a suspended license, while in another docket, she was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
All of those charges, which are misdemeanors, are punishable by up to two years in jail.
Blanchard pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
Although those charges were arraigned in Bennington, the cases will be prosecuted in Rutland County and involve allegations of crimes that took place in the Rutland area.
She was scheduled to be arraigned on four other charges in Rutland County court on June 3 but her attorney said staff at the prison was not able to make her available for a court appearance by video. The arraignment for those charges had not yet taken place as of Tuesday afternoon.
In that docket, Blanchard is facing a felony count of identity theft and one misdemeanor count each of fraudulent use of a credit card, using false pretenses to obtain items worth less than $900 and possession of stolen property.
For those charges, the felony carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail while all the misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to a year in jail.
One of the affidavits filed in a case for possession of stolen property said Blanchard told police she is allegedly involved in criminal behavior because of substance addiction.
The docket for which Blanchard was charged with 10 offenses is based on an affidavit written by Officer James Rajda of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was on patrol, around 3:30 a.m. June 2 when he saw Blanchard running in the area of Baxter Street and Library Avenue.
Rajda said he followed Blanchard, but when he got out of his patrol car to speak with her, she fled on foot. Rajda said he caught up to Blanchard after a short chase, but said she continued to resist until another officer arrived to help him take her into custody.
Rajda said Blanchard was taken to the Rutland jail because she had outstanding warrants. He said he recognized Blanchard from previous law enforcement contacts and had stopped her because he knew there were warrants for her arrest.
After Blanchard was taken to the prison, police searched her purse and found multiple credit cards, driver licenses, identification cards and checkbooks that had been reported stolen recently, many of the items reported as having been taken from parked cars.
The docket for one charge of possession of stolen property was based on an affidavit written by Officer Timothy Rice, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was investigating a report of a suspicious man at a North Main Street business on April 6 when he heard a report on his police radio of an item being stolen from a vehicle on Field Avenue.
Rice said the “suspicious” man who was at the North Main Street business matched the description of the suspected thief from the Field Avenue incident. A truck believed to have been present for both incidents was identified as being at the Rutland Shopping Plaza and Blanchard was in the truck, Rice said.
Rice said he told Blanchard police would seize the truck, but she attempted to remove a backpack even after he told her she wouldn’t be allowed to take anything from the truck. He said she told him he could search the backpack, and she began removing items until he saw a bank debit card, which had been reported stolen from Field Avenue.
The case for which Blanchard was charged with driving under the influence is based on an affidavit written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, who said he saw Blanchard driving on Route 7 in Rutland Town around 8:45 p.m. March 26.
Shaughnessy said he began to follow Blanchard because her car did not have a license plate in the front and she was driving about 60 mph in a 50-mph zone. He said he followed her into a driveway that had a sharp incline.
At the top of the hill, Blanchard stopped the car and got into the back seat, but Shaughnessy said the car began rolling backwards and collided with his cruiser.
While a breath test indicated Blanchard hadn’t been drinking alcohol, Shaughnessy said he believed she was impaired by drugs.
The other charge of driving with a suspended license is based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Dale Kerber, of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said he stopped Blanchard after he allegedly saw her driving 75 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 22A in Fair Haven on Jan 8 around 6:35 p.m.
The pending docket is based on an affidavit written by Deputy Chief Ted Washburn of the Rutland Town Police Department who said he responded to a report of items stolen from parked cars on May 22.
During his investigation, Washburn said he spoke with staff at Price Chopper supermarket who were able to provide video of two transactions, which took place on May 22. Washburn said he was able to watch the videos May 24 and believed they showed Blanchard using a credit card, allegedly stolen from a vehicle May 22, to buy gift cards at the supermarket on May 24.
