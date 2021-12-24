A West Rutland woman, identified by police as transient, was ordered held without bail on Thursday after police said she attempted to attack an employee of Joann Fabric and Crafts on Route 7 in Rutland Town on Wednesday with a box cutter because the employee accused the woman of stealing from the store.
Valerie Sullivan, 36, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault with a weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of heroin and three misdemeanor counts of retail theft.
Sullivan was also arraigned in two other cases, one in Rutland Court and the other in Windsor County. Both involved allegations that Sullivan had stolen a car.
The retail theft charges against Sullivan include alleged theft from Joann Fabric; Michaels, a craft store; and Bed Bath & Beyond, all located in the Green Mountain Plaza off Route 7 in Rutland Town.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Ray Sun asked Judge David Fenster to order Sullivan be held without bail.
He argued the Green Mountain Plaza has “experienced severe problems over the past year with retail thefts and other crimes.”
“This is an incident that is an appalling illustration of the brazenness and impunity with which crimes are being committed against these businesses,” he said.
The charges against Sullivan were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Christopher Loyzelle, of the Vermont State Police, who said police were dispatched to a reported retail theft at Joann Fabric on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m.
At the site, Loyzelle said Sullivan was sitting on the ground. He said there was a large tote on the ground that held merchandise that appeared to be from Joann Fabric. There was also a pile of merchandise on the north side of the parking lot.
The assistant store manager told Loyzelle she had seen Sullivan in the store and in a checkout lines, but Sullivan then left the store without paying for the items. The manager said she confronted Sullivan, who became irate and produced a box cutter.
She told Loyzelle that Sullivan tried to cut her with the box cutter, but the blade only reached her clothing.
On Thursday, Sun called Sullivan’s alleged attack a “gross and extreme deviation from the realm of acceptable civilized conduct.”
“The suddenness and the immediacy of the resort to a deadly weapon in a dispute over a property crime is the basis for the state’s concern,” he said.
Sullivan was arrested, and while she was being searched, police found five bags of suspected heroin in the pocket of her sweatshirt.
Once the merchandise was gathered and identified as being likely from one of the three stores in the plaza, police found the value of the items from Joann Fabrics was about $475, the value of the items from Michaels was about $157 and the value of items from Bed Bath & Beyond was almost $95.
Staff from Michaels and Bed Bath & Beyond identified Sullivan as being in the store earlier on Wednesday.
Sullivan’s other Rutland County arraignment on Thursday, for one misdemeanor count of vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and driving with a suspended license, involve an allegation that Sullivan had taken a car from the parking lot of a dental practice in Rutland Town on Oct. 11.
The car was found on Maple Street in Rutland.
Police used surveillance video from the offices of the Southwest Vermont Council on Aging to identify a person they believed was Sullivan getting out of the car after it was parked on Maple Street.
Sullivan’s arraignment for Windsor County, on a felony charge of aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of negligent driving, involved an allegation that a Honda Pilot was being driven after dark without the headlights on and was being driven erratically.
Officer Ryan Palmer, of the Ludlow Police Department, said a police investigation indicated Sullivan was the driver and the car had been reported stolen from Rutland.
Sullivan pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
If convicted of the charges from Windsor County, Sullivan could be sentenced to up to six years in jail.
For the allegations of stealing a car and driving with a suspended license in Rutland County, Sullivan could be sentenced to up to four years in jail if convicted.
For the allegations involving the Green Mountain Plaza, Sullivan could be sentenced to more than 17 years in jail if convicted of all charges.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
