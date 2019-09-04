A local woman was ordered held without bail on Tuesday after police said she choked an emergency department doctor at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Sunday after he refused to prescribe her pain medication.
Courtney B. Peet, 31, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of violating court-ordered conditions of release.
If convicted of the aggravated assault charge, Peet could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.
The charges for which Peet was arraigned Tuesday were based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Elias Anderson, of the Rutland City Police Department. Anderson said he was sent around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 to the Rutland hospital because Peet had reportedly assaulted a staff member.
At the hospital, Anderson meet with Dr. Ryan Brass, 34, who said that Peet had been in the emergency department throughout Sunday. He said before the incident he reported to police, she had been refused pain medication and “stormed out of the hospital.”
According to Brass, Peet returned to the emergency department and complained of shoulder pain, but this time she was intoxicated, he told police.
“Dr. Brass said he had gone in to Peet’s room to evaluate her, and she was belligerent, screaming obscenities and uncooperative,” Anderson wrote in the affidavit.
Brass told police that Peet asked to speak with him alone so he cleared the room. When they were alone, Peet asked Brass to prescribe her a narcotic pain medication, the affidavit said.
Brass told Anderson that Peet screamed at him that she wanted to punch him and then charged him and grabbed him by the neck with both hands. Brass said she was trying to strangle him but he broke her grip in about 3 to 4 seconds.
Other hospital staff members came back into the room and helped to restrain Peet, Brass said. At the time, she told Brass that she would “(expletive) kill” him, the affidavit said.
Anderson said police arrested Peet after she was discharged from the hospital. He said he detected a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from Peet.
After Peet was taken to the Rutland City police station, Anderson asked her for a breath sample but she refused, the affidavit said.
On Sunday, Peet was under court-ordered conditions of release on two separate dockets. Both said Peet must submit to alcohol testing if requested by a law-enforcement officer.
In one of the dockets, Peet was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on July 25 for a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order.
Peet was accused of hitting a man, threatening and putting her hands around his neck. Police said the man got a relief from abuse order from the Rutland family court, but Peet refused to comply.
In the second docket, Peet was charged with one felony count of aggravated second-degree domestic assault in violation of a criminal court order, five misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, one misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order, one misdemeanor count of unlawful trespass into an occupied home and one misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief.
Police said Peet had scraped the arm of a man she knew while attempting to force her way inside his home through the second-floor bedroom window of a Granger Street home on July 25.
According to police, Peet had been served with an abuse prevention order on July 24.
After her arrest on July 25, Peet refused to give police a breath sample, the affidavit said. Reminded of the court’s order that she submit to a breath test at the request of police, Peet allegedly said, “You can go tell the judge to go (obscenity) himself.” The affidavit also said that when Peet was asked where she lived, she said “on the yellow brick road.”
Peet pleaded not guilty to all the charges in both dockets.
During Peet’s Tuesday arraignment, attorney Katelyn Atwood, who represented Peet, said she wasn’t going to contest the state’s request that Peet be held without bail. Atwood said she would leave the matter to attorney Matt Hart who already represents Peet on other matters.
Peet sobbed throughout the arraignment.
Atwood asked for a competency evaluation for Peet, which she said Hart planned to request. Hart has already asked for the evaluation in Peet’s other outstanding cases.
The evaluation is scheduled for November, but the court has asked whether the evaluation can be scheduled to take place sooner.
