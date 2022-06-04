MOUNT HOLLY — A Shrewsbury woman was hurt after her Toyota Matrix crashed on Route 155 on Friday, ending up on its roof, according to police.
Police said Galen Miller, 43, of Shrewsbury, was driving the 2004 Matrix south on Route 155 near Howland Farm Road when she lost control of the car. It left the road off the west shoulder and collided with a ditch, which caused the car to roll several times before coming to a stop upside-down.
The crash was reported around 9:05 a.m.
Miller was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for her injuries, which police said were believed to be minor. Miller was wearing her seat belt during the crash, police said.
The car suffered damage, which police said they expected will make it a total loss.
Miller was ticketed for driving out of the lanes lined for traffic.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Mount Holly Fire Department.
