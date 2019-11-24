A Fair Haven woman could avoid jail time after pleading guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to a felony charge related to an estimated more than $1,000 in damage caused to the Rutland Walmart in April.
Tasha Graham, 26, of Fair Haven, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in April on a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. In May, she was arraigned in the same court on a different set of charges of one felony count of unlawful mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000 and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful trespass and retail theft.
If she had been convicted of all the charges, Graham would have faced up to seven years and nine months in prison.
On Nov. 19, however, Graham and her attorney, Christopher Davis, reached a plea agreement with the state under which Graham pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief. The remaining two charges were dismissed by the state.
Graham's sentencing will be deferred for two years under the plea agreement. If Graham has no further criminal charges, the unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass charges will be dismissed and her record will be expunged.
The charge of driving without the owner's consent is based on an affidavit written by Sgt. Dale Kerber, of the Fair Haven Police Department, who said police were contacted on March 14 by an Adams Street man.
The man said Graham had been visiting his wife on March 14. He said his wife wasn't feeling well so she went off to rest. The man said when he got home around 6 a.m., their car was gone.
The man said his wife told him she didn't know the location of the car but believed Graham had taken it so she contacted Graham. According to the affidavit, Graham responded and said she had taken the car to buy illegal drugs.
The wife told police she had let Graham stay at her home because she “was in the street.” Both of the affidavits filed against Graham said she was transient or homeless at the times police first interacted with her.
Kerber said officers with the Rutland City Police Department spotted the car on March 14 parked at a South Main Street business. Graham was stopped at the intersection of Park Street and South Main Street and taken into custody, the same day.
The second affidavit against Graham was written by Officer Jared Dumas, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to the Rutland Walmart on April 11.
A Walmart employee told Dumas that Graham was in the store but had been served with a no-trespass order on July 2017 that was written so that it was in effect until rescinded by Walmart staff.
Another employee told Dumas she had seen Graham in the store and recognized her because the employee is Graham's aunt. She said she notified her fellow employees after finding out Graham was under a no-trespass order.
The first employee called Dumas later on April 11 to say she learned Graham had allegedly stolen two items from the store and broken the lawn and entrance doors while she had been there. According to that employee, Graham took a comforter and a pedestal fan, which together were worth more than $45.
The first employee estimated the repair of the doors at somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000.
During Graham's sentencing, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, said none of the victims from either set of charges was in the courtroom. He said he didn't believe there were specific requests from the retail theft case and the only concerns he knew about from the stolen car case was restitution.
Davis said Graham has a job and said she was “absolutely on the right track so I'm confident that she will take advantage of this deferred sentence.”
Asked if she wanted to address the court on Tuesday, Graham declined.
