A Middletown Springs woman is expected to avoid jail by entering a plea agreement under which she would be sentenced to probation for allegedly defrauding the government for $95,000 by making false statements while applying for federal and state benefit payments.
Catherine Verdon, 45, was scheduled to enter the plea agreement on Thursday in the U.S. District courtroom in Rutland, but for medical reasons the court appearance had to be rescheduled.
In February, Verdon was arraigned in the Burlington federal courtroom on four charges of making false statements on federal forms — two to the Social Security Administration and two to both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in February said the two applications to Social Security were for Supplemental Security Income benefits, a need-based assistance program for people who are elderly, blind or disabled.
Verdon allegedly claimed she and her husband, John Verdon, were separated, which affected her eligibility to receive any SSI benefits.
The other two counts said Verdon made false statements applying for benefits under Vermont assistance programs like Medicaid; 3Squares, a food stamp-type program; a fuel assistance program; and Reach Up, a family assistance program.
A federal grand jury in Rutland returned a four-count indictment against Verdon on Jan. 29.
On Thursday, attorney Elizabeth Quinn, who represents Verdon, asked Judge Geoffrey Crawford to reschedule the change of plea for mid-November.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples said the state supported the request.
Under the plea agreement, Verdon would plead to only one count, one of the two involving HHS and the USDA.
The penalty on that count could be up to 10 years in prison, up to three years under supervision and a fine of up to $250,000.
However, the plea agreement calls for a sentence of probation and asks the court to require Verdon pay $95,000 in restitution.
