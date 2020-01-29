A former Rutland resident may avoid having a criminal record for cruelty to a child after pleading guilty to the charge on Tuesday but receiving a deferred sentence.
Christina Houston, 31, who lives in Maryland, according to her attorney, Mark Furlan, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on Oct. 4, 2016, on a charge of cruelty to a child.
On Tuesday, Houston pleaded guilty to the charge under an agreement that her sentencing would be deferred for a year. If a defendant goes through the deferment without further legal troubles, the charge is expunged from the defendant’s record.
Houston was arraigned based on a burn suffered by a 4-year-old child in her care on Dec. 16, 2015.
Furlan explained the events that resulted in the charges during Tuesday’s hearing.
He said Houston and Adrian S. Barber, 33, who was her boyfriend at the time, were with the 4-year-old child.
Furlan said Barber burned the child by touching her with a lighter that had been in use until the end was hot enough to burn skin.
Also, Barber was charged in Rutland criminal court with cruelty to a child in October 2016. He pleaded guilty in January 2019 and was sentenced to serve 6 to 12 months.
Furlan said Houston looked at the child after the incident but didn’t see any burn marks. By the next day, however, she saw the skin had blistered.
Houston was willing to admit she did not immediately take the child to receive medical care after seeing the blistering, Furlan said. The child was burned Wednesday night but didn’t receive medical care until Friday morning, Furlan added.
According to Furlan, Houston’s mother is a nurse practitioner and Houston’s mother looked at the child about a day and a half after the lighter incident. Furlan said the salve Houston’s mother used was the same medicine used after the child was taken to a medical facility at the direction of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver interrupted Furlan to say he didn’t know what Houston was admitting given Furlan’s explanation.
“I’m just providing some facts because, frankly, there’s media inside the room. We’re hopeful that they’ll tell not just part of the story but the whole story,” Furlan said.
Houston agreed the facts given by Furlan were true.
In June 2018, Houston was arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a high-profile charge.
She was accused of texting while driving while passing through the intersection of Center and Wales streets and almost hitting two women, Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh and State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy.
Both told police they had to jump out of the crosswalk on Wales Street to avoid Houston’s 2013 Kia.
The case was transferred to Bennington County and was resolved with a guilty plea in exchange for probationary sentence.
On Tuesday, Weaver said the state had agreed to reach the plea deal with Houston, in part because the Vermont Department of Children and Families had become involved with Houston and found no other incidents.
Weaver said Barber had also made accusations about Houston’s involvement but the state no longer believed he would cooperate as a witness.
Furlan said the case had been a “very long road” for Houston and said she had been through a “significant amount of trauma.”
Houston told Judge David Fenster that the child was now in second grade and doing “amazing.” She said the child is now on an all-star competitive cheerleading team.
