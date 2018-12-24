PITTSFORD — The local fire department is considering billing a woman they rescued from her vehicle Sunday after it became disabled on a flooded road.
Pittsford Fire Chief Bill Hemple said Monday that at 4 p.m. Sunday, Pittsford Fire Department, Pittsford First Response and Vermont State Police were dispatched to the intersection of Gorham Bridge Road and Elm Street, where it was reported that a woman had become stranded in her vehicle by floodwaters and water was entering the car.
Hemple said the woman tried to drive her sedan on the flooded road despite signs saying the road was closed. When rescuers arrived, he said, the woman was on the roof of the car and the water had risen over the vehicle’s hood. Hemple said firefighters were able to back a utility truck up to the stranded vehicle and rescue the woman.
No injuries were reported, Hemple said.
The fire department posted a description of the incident on its Facebook page Sunday, using the post to remind drivers to obey all "road closed" signs and not to drive through flooded roadways. Hemple said doing so is dangerous, as even when the water appears low there’s no way to be sure how deep it actually is. Even if the water is not deep enough to disable the car, it can obscure other road hazards such as washouts.
The post also cites a 2013 state statute that lets rescue agencies bill people they rescue when said people get into trouble after deliberately disobeying road closure signs.
“I’m still debating whether I’m going to do it or not,” Hemple said in a Monday interview.
He said three fire department vehicles were dispatched to the scene along with several firefighters. This isn’t counting other emergency personnel at the scene. Hemple said such a bill might exceed $1,000.
Hemple said that area of Pittsford floods often. Waters had been high since Friday after a rainstorm passed through the region. He said water was still high as of Monday.
Rescues like these aren’t common, he said, recalling only one from the previous year.
Hemple did not release the woman’s name, nor did he have readily available the make and model of her vehicle.
“This post is to serve as another reminder to OBEY ALL ROAD CLOSED SIGNS,” reads the department's Sunday Facebook post about the incident. “They are there for your safety. When you ignore those signs, you are putting not only yourself at risk, but those who are now tasked with coming to your rescue. We keep harping on this because it is a very dangerous choice to drive through floodwaters anytime, but it is even more so this time of the year due to the serious likelihood of hypothermia being an issue.”
