CLARENDON — An Orwell woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a two-vehicle crash on Route 7 on Nov. 16, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
Strew Nikalsson, 52, of Mount Holly, was driving a 2017 Ram truck south on Route 7 when his truck hit a 2014 Ford truck driven by Michele Christian, 59, of Orwell, according to police. Christian was attempting to cross Route 7 from Route 7B at the time of the crash.
Both trucks were considered a total loss, police said.
There were no injuries reported but Christian was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.
Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Clarendon Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and the Rutland Town Police Department as well as employees of Carrara’s Towing and Turk’s Auto.
