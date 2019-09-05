Raising funds for their family-friendly activities, the leaders of the Wonderfeet Kids' Museum will host a new event on Sunday and bring back a popular favorite at the end of the month.
The Wondertee Golf Outing will take place Sunday at the Bomoseen Golf Club at Prospect Bay.
“We didn't want to do the typical golf tournament because we're Wonderfeet, and we're not typical,” said Danielle Monroe, executive director of Wonderfeet. “We wanted to do something that would appeal to families. So if there's a grandparent or a parent who loves to golf, but their kids haven't really gotten into it yet, this is kind of a really good entry because it's a lot less about the golf and a lot more about doing something really fun with the family out on the golf course.”
Organizers of the fundraiser are encouraging families to sign up as a team to take part in the nine-hole tournament.
Monroe said the golf outing was planned so all nine holes will have creative elements and challenges.
“We tried to put our spin on everything we did right down to asking Rutland Robotics to build us a robot that can steer your golf ball into the hole,” Monroe said.
Teams are not required to have members who are children, Monroe said. Sunday will be a party with music, food, games and events so the event is planned to be fun just to attend and visit. For instance, one station will allow players to hit rubber ducks off a tee at one of the docks with a goal of hitting a target.
“There are no other events like this in Rutland County. We have put every ounce of creativity and fun that you're used to hearing at the museum into this tournament,” Monroe said.
This month's other Wonderfeet fundraiser is the Forest Fantasy with Wonderfeet at Camp Betsey Cox in Pittsford from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Lorrie Byrom, who owns the camp and sits on Wonderfeet's board of directors, said this year's Forest Fantasy is the third time the museum has hosted the event.
“It is returning because it has grown and there seems to be excitement about the shape that we've put together for the programs for this event,” Byrom said.
Forest Fantasy will have a Peter Pan theme this year.
“People can make pixie houses. They can do a variety of interesting Peter Pan-themed Forest Fantasy crafts. There will be people making walking sticks, there will be people dressed as 'Lost Boys,'” she said.
Other events are expected to include cider-making, a treasure hunt and a hayride.
“There will be pumpkin decorating for the season. There will be some fantasy stories in our tree house. There's going to be pin the hand on Captain Hook,” Byrom said.
Once the attendees buy tickets to enter, all the events and lunch are included for the Forest Fantasy.
Byrom said families have enjoyed the previous Forest Fantasy events and come dressed up to meet the different themes of each year.
“The event has drawn a larger and larger number of families and the community energy that's created by the people that come, the fun that people have is different from what you might do on a normal Saturday afternoon in the fall here in Vermont,” Byrom said.
Byrom added that Forest Fantasy is also a good event for meeting new friends for people of all ages.
Monroe said there is still space for teams to sign up for Sunday's golf outing, which has a 1 p.m. tee time.
Wondertee will be followed at 4 p.m. by a barbecue and a party at the Palms at Prospect Bay.
Tickets for Wondertee and Forest Fantasy are available through 802tix.com, which is affiliated with the Rutland Herald. Tickets can be purchased at 802Tix, 77 Grove St. for the golf event, but by visiting the website, teams can register online.
Both events will take place rain or shine, although Monroe said the golf event will not happen in the event of thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.