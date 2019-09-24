KILLINGTON — The town clerk received a high honor earlier this month.
Town Clerk Lucrecia Wonsor has been named Vermont Clerk of the Year by the Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association.
Georgette Wolf-Ludwig, Fairlee town clerk and president of the VMCTA’s executive board, said Tuesday Wonsor was recognized by the organization at its 83rd annual awards banquet held Sept. 12 in Fairlee.
“She is a remarkable woman, no doubt,” said Wolf-Ludwig. “She was instrumental in getting our fees increased.”
Wolf-Ludwig said Vermont’s town clerks hadn’t seen a fee increase since 2008. Convincing the Legislature to increase them was not an easy task, either, but in her typical fashion, Wonsor stepped up to collect the reams of data necessary to make the case.
“She’s a super advocate for clerks,” Wolf-Ludwig said. “She testified for us in the House.”
Making a case for the fee increase required Wonsor to reach out to the state’s town clerks and collect data from them, no easy feat given how many there are and how busy each one is, Wolf-Ludwig said.
Wolf-Ludwig said a letter was sent to the town of Killington commending Wonsor for her efforts during the 17 years she’s been town clerk there.
“In addition to being a model of professional excellence in your town, Lucrecia Wonsor has been involved in her clerk profession in a number of ways including participating on committees, completing the New England Municipal Clerks Institute’s three-year program and serving with great distinction as president of the VCMTA for two years,” Wolf-Ludwig wrote in the letter. “She has achieved the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, through the IIMC (International Institute of Municipal Clerks) and is one of seven active clerks in Vermont to have earned this prestigious professional accomplishment.”
In an interview, Wonsor said her first job with the town was doing recording work for some of the boards and commissions. She became assistant to Town Clerk Judith Hansen, who died in 2002. Wonsor took over for her and has been town clerk ever since.
Hansen left behind a well-run and well-organized office, said Wonsor, something she’s tried to continue while also bringing it into the digital age.
“There’s been a lot of changes over the years,” said Wonsor. The state requires more and more to be done electronically. Fortunately, she said, Hansen left the office in a good place for the digitization of its records.
Wonsor said Vermont’s town clerks need support from their communities. She said she has loved working for the community and in the town office and plans to keep doing so.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.