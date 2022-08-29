POULTNEY — Work to replace the bridge near Thrall Road is expected to begin this fall.
The bridge has been closed to vehicular traffic since May 15, 2020, after an inspection revealed it had deteriorated.
The Agency of Transportation published a notice on Friday stating that at this time, pedestrians and cyclists can still use the bridge. Another notice will be put out when the bridge is closed to all. Folks may see some construction-related activity in the area in the coming weeks.
The existing bridge has a 90-foot span and is 20 feet wide. It was built in 1925 and rehabilitated in 1968. The replacement project is slated to be complete in fall 2023.
