KILLINGTON — A woman was injured in a cemetery Friday morning, according to police and emergency personnel.
Available details were sparse, but according to Killington Fire and Rescue Chief Gary Roth, emergency workers were called to Riverside Cemetery shortly before 9 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had rolled backward and hit a woman.
Roth said the woman was part of a contracting company hired to do work in the cemetery. She was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance with a serious injury.
“There was a lady down at the Riverside Cemetery on River Road, she was operating one of those trailer cranes, and it slipped out of gear,” said Killington Police Chief Whit Montgomery. “She tried to stop it and got pinned between the trailer crane and the vehicle.”
The woman was conscious and was able to tell emergency personnel what happened, he said. He didn’t have her name nor the company she was working for.
A Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter was placed on standby, said Montgomery, though it wasn't needed to transport the woman to the Rutland hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.