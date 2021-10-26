MONTPELIER — An online workshop is being provided Wednesday to teach Vermonters how to better explain the 3SquaresVT program to those who might need it.
The event is from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and can be accessed at bit.ly/1026Hungerworkshop
Hunger Free Vermont is a statewide anti-hunger group that does advocacy and outreach work related to the 3SquaresVT program, which is the state moniker for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The program itself is administered through the Department for Children and Families.
Hunger Free Vermont is working with COVID Support VT, which, according to Project Director Alex Karambelas, is a program funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is administered by Vermont Care Partners and managed by the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
“Basically, we’re tasked with helping mitigate the mental health impacts of the pandemic,” Karambelas said. “But we do that in a number of ways. The first is through our support counselors. They’re available through a call line that’s embedded within 211. You can reach them by calling 211 and selecting option 2. They help people provide short-term support, they help people find coping mechanisms, they do a lot by referrals to other long-term care and other community-based resources that people may need.” It also helps people fill out various applications for social services.
“And we also offer quite a bit of workshops,” she said. “Those are offered daily and they can range anywhere from a support group to more recreational workshops to relieve stress, but those are our standard services.”
Wednesday’s workshop is aimed mainly at people in a position to refer others to 3SquaresVT.
“Right now, food insecurity has increased 30% since the pandemic began,” said Karambelas, adding that it’s believed many people who qualify for 3SquaresVT benefits don’t use them.
“So the purpose of this workshop is just to teach community members about what the program entails and how to refer people to that service, which is really important because we all probably have people in our lives who would benefit not just from a program like that but other social services that are offered,” she said.
Leading the workshop is Ivy Enoch, food security specialist at Hunger Free Vermont.
“It’s a community training and conversion about 3SquaresVT, so we’re highlighting the rules and the requirements and the technical details of the program but spending the majority of the time talking about why 3SquaresVT is an important program, that it’s the most dignified and reliable anti-hunger initiative in our state,” she said.
The workshop should teach people how to explain the program to others in a positive way while reducing misinformation and stigma associated with it.
She said the program helps 65,000 Vermonters afford groceries, making it key not only to those receiving it, but to those they buy their food from, be it grocery stores or local food producers.
“In our organization, the work I do, we try to focus on the importance and value of 3SquaresVT, and what it does for our community,” she said. “And rather than focus on the misconceptions about the program, who its for, who participates, why people are enrolled, rather than putting our energy towards that conversation, we try to reframe the conversation and celebrate it as a program ... ”
