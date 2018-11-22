KILLINGTON — Hosting a global sporting event in which visitors outnumber the local area’s usual population gives the economy a short-term boost, but many watching this weekend’s World Cup hope for more long-term gains.
This will be the third year Killington Mountain Resort & Ski Area has hosted the Audi FIS Ski World Cup.
Last year, the event drew 34,000 people to a town that according to the 2010 census boasts a little more than 800 residents. According to that same census, Rutland City only has about 16,000 people.
Courtney DiFiore, communication/public relations & social media manager for the Killington resort, said Wednesday the hope is to break their record this year and draw 40,000.
In addition to world-class skiers such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Tessa Worley and Petra Vlhova who are expected to compete, musical acts Michael Franti, Paul Oakenfold, KT Tunstall and the band Guster will perform between runs, DiFiore said.
It’s an expensive production, she said. The resort doesn’t expect to profit directly from it, not immediately, but hopes the prestige will lead to greater things in the long run.
“The first year was kind of a one-shot, it was a first-time opportunity,” said Michael Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, in an interview Wednesday.
Killington Pico Area Association is Killington’s chamber of commerce. Its 140 members range from large institutions such as Rutland Regional Medical Center to small, family-owned businesses scattered throughout Woodstock, Killington, Pittfield, Mendon, Rutland City, Chittenden and Rutland Town.
Coppinger said after the first year, the resort and World Cup organizers agreed the event would be hosted there at least two more times with an option for a fourth time.
DiFiore said no decision has yet been made for the event to return.
“The economic impact, I feel, is on two tracks,” Coppinger said. “You have the initial impact on folks with lodging and restaurants, all of those 35,000 people need somewhere to stay, they need someplace to eat … .”
He said the area’s lodges are essentially booked. Restauranteurs will do better than normal given the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Then there’s the other component to it, which is a little bit more long-range, which is the economic impact that we, the Killington region, will see over the next few years … ,” Coppinger said.
The name “Killington” will be on the lips of every sportscaster covering women’s skiing weeks before this event and for weeks after, Coppinger said. The town, resort and area in general couldn’t ask for better exposure.
“... having that name, Killington, being mentioned not just nationally but globally in the ski world is huge,” he said, adding that the event puts the resort on the same level as other major resorts across the planet.
The hope is to attract more than tourists, he said.
“We’re seeing more people who can telecommute, who can live in the area, who are coming up to experience the recreation whether it be the summer or the winter time but they fall in love with the area, they can play here but also work here. It’s great exposure for the area,” he said.
He said these people, after experiencing Killington and the surrounding area, may want to buy houses here or move their businesses into the area.
A typical holiday weekend will draw between 10,000 and 12,000 people to the resort, he said, so the town is used to seeing massive influxes of visitors.
Phil Black, owner of The Lookout Tavern on Killington Road for the past 19 years, said Thursday he moved here and opened a restaurant specifically so he could go skiing more often. He said the World Cup is a great event, in part because it forces owners like him to begin their winter preparations several weeks early. It takes time to hire and train seasonal employees, he said, and having them sooner makes the rest of the winter go more smoothly.
He said he hopes the World Cup returns next year, and in the years ahead.
