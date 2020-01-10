It will be another two years before Rutland sees its first electric buses, but local planners think it will be more than worth the wait.
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation and Vermont Energy Investment Corp. are using funds from the Volkswagen settlement to fund the deployment of electric school buses and electric transit buses, according to Devon Neary, of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
“We saw the opportunity to apply for the electric transit buses, and this pilot program evaluates the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of electric transit bus operation in the state over a two-year period,” Neary said in an interview Friday.
In two years, the Marble Valley Regional Transit District (MVRTD, also called The Bus) will acquire two electric buses, plus the infrastructure needed to charge them, said Ken Putnam, executive director of The Bus. The grant money pays for the cost difference between an electric bus and a diesel-fueled one.
Putnam said a diesel bus costs roughly $400,000, an electric one about twice that. The charging infrastructure, paid for by the grant, is expected to cost around $150,000. He said the buses haven’t been ordered yet. Few companies make them, and MVRTD has to follow a procurement procedure that takes about a year.
He said this won’t cost the MVRTD any more money than it would normally spend on replacing a diesel bus. All that’s required in return, he said, is that MVRTD collect data on how well they work, and share it.
Neary said the Vermont Energy Investment Corp. wants data on electric buses operating in a variety of conditions.
“Rutland, far and away, met those criteria the best, because Rutland City has the lowest air quality in the state and one of the highest densities of low-income residents, so the deployment of electric buses really improves air quality in the city and starts a transition towards cleaner-burning public transit vehicles,” he said.
Neary added, “We also met the criteria for range analysis and geographic area, because Rutland’s routes are so dynamic with variable terrain, some very steep hills, and weather conditions are extreme here, so we were a very attractive candidate because of all those conditions.”
Neary said that an electric bus was tested in Rutland City in 2013, and it wasn’t able to climb the hill on West Street, but the technology has improved since then.
Putnam said the electric buses have ranges of between 150 and 200 miles per charge, and the routes they’ll be running won’t seek to stretch that.
He said MVRTD gets to keep these buses for the duration of their useful lives, about 10 years, which is the same for a diesel bus. Putnam and Neary said they’re confident the buses will last, with Putnam saying a worst-case scenario would result in an electric bus being put on a short, easier route if it’s found to be inadequate.
Neary said Green Mountain Power has agreed to offer a special rate on the charging of these vehicles. Right now, it costs $2,400 per month to fuel a diesel bus. The cost for an electric one is $1,600 per month.
This endeavor will dovetail well with Rutland City’s work to meet statewide greenhouse-gas emission goals, Neary said, both in terms of lowering what The Bus produces, and hopefully spurring more usage of public transit.
According to the Vermont Transportation Energy Profile, transportation accounts for 30% of total energy consumption and 42% of greenhouse-gas emissions, which is more than any other sector in the state, Neary said.
“So, we’ve identified transportation as the largest contributor. In the Rutland region, our energy plan proposes to decrease vehicle miles traveled by reducing the share of single-occupancy vehicle trips by 20% and increasing the share of renewable energy by 2025,” he said.
Neary said it’s estimated that 16,000 people in the Rutland area use a personal vehicle to commute to work, while less than 1% use public transportation.
“Ultimately, we hope the deployment of electric buses in the Rutland region will increase ridership by providing commuters an attractive, cost-effective and energy-efficient mode of transportation that is easy to use and fun to ride,” he said. “Public transportation is proven to benefit the community and reduce air pollution, traffic congestion, save money, free up time, and is a safer transportation option. There’s no doubt electric buses will benefit everyone in the New England region, and the climate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.