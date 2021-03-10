Jenny Jackson has had many jobs, but she’s never been a town clerk. Never, that is, until last month.
Jackson, 38, was one of three write-in candidates who pursued the position after Carol Richards — town clerk for more than 50 years — decided not to seek reelection.
Of the write-in candidates, Jackson got about 60 votes, winning the clerk’s position over two other residents.
While Jackson was born in Minnesota, she has deep roots in West Haven.
Her mother’s grandparents came to West Haven and built the home where Jackson lives with her husband, Eric, and daughter, Charlotte. The grandparents owned a grist mill in town, Jackson said.
Her grandfather, Dr. Edward Stannard, was a physician who practiced for his whole career, after World War II, in West Haven while her paternal grandfather was a minister, the Rev. Glendon Gannon, who preached at the Baptist Church in Fair Haven.
Jackson said her father was in high school when Gannon was preaching at the Baptist church and that’s where her parents met.
Her father, David Gannon, went to the University of Vermont and then did his internship in West Virginia and his residency in Minnesota before coming back to Vermont and practicing with his father-in-law in Fair Haven.
Her family moved to South Carolina around the time she was in middle school and Jackson went to high school and college in that state.
She studied wildlife biology and after graduating college, took a job with the Peace Corps, where she taught environmental science in Armenia.
When she returned to the U.S., Jackson got a job managing a 4-H camp that had typical outdoor activities in the summer and environmental education during the winter and spring.
“After I worked there for 5 years, I missed Vermont because I tried to spend every opportunity I had in the state of Vermont,” she said.
Having returned to the Green Mountain state, Jackson began teaching environmental science again at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury.
She got a long-term substitute position at the West Rutland school in chemistry and Earth science before moving on to at full-time job as a middle school science teacher.
During that period, she got married, and Charlotte was born.
“Being a full-time teacher and being the mother that I wanted to be, it was hard to do both and so I stopped teaching,” she said.
For the past two years, Jackson said, she had been substitute teaching and doing other odd jobs until she found out Richards was retiring. With her husband’s encouragement, she decided to run.
Jenny, who has never held elected office before, and Charlotte Jackson made a few signs that the family put up at the Grange and in front of her home and Eric Jackson put the word out through social media.
“So I put some signs up, and the people elected me,” she said.
Jackson said she went to the town office to find out what went into being a clerk.
While she is upfront about the fact that she’s still learning the job, Jackson called it “big shoes to fill.”
“I feel a little bit like I’m stepping into someone else’s life. It’s a lot to learn. I’m excited to meet all the people in town,” she said.
For Jackson, the job is an unusual opportunity to “put faces to names” of people she had heard about growing up with West Haven relatives.
She said she hopes people are “forgiving” as she learns the job that was handled by Richards for half a century.
For now, Jackson is learning and has no plan to “rock the boat” but said she envisions a time when the office may see some adjustments to meet her style.
“What I’m looking forward to is learning something new. It’s fun to try new things... It’s always fun to learn new things. Keeps your mind going and keeps you interesting, I think. I guess that’s the educator in me,” she said.
