The last time I saw a line around here like the one outside Mountain Girl Cannabis on Saturday, it was outside the then newly opened Taco Bell.
Around noon, the opening day line stretched around the corner to Strangefellows Pub on Evelyn Street, and I’m told that other points in the day it went all the way to Walmart. It was impressive.
What was not impressive were motorists stopping in the middle of the road and holding up traffic so they could use their phones to take pictures of the line. A little more sense, please, people — at least pull over.
Taxing questions
Odds are we’re going to see a local sales tax on the ballot in the near future.
The Finance Committee covered a lot of ground at its Wednesday meeting, and while there was no action taken, there was some real enthusiasm for adding a 1% sales tax to the city’s rooms, meals and entertainment tax. City Treasurer Mary Markowski said it could pull in an estimated $1.2 million, which various members of the Board of Aldermen noted could buy down the tax rate, shore up the pension, and fund a capital improvement plan.
Much of the discussion was centered on finding a way to make sure entertainment, which is included in the sales and RME taxes, did not get double-counted. During that discussion, it was noted with amusement by a few board members that the list of purchases that fell under the statute’s definition of “entertainment” included, after listing a variety of physical media, “movies of whatever nature.”
This got me thinking, though — we have to pay our state and local sales taxes on online purchases regardless of where the seller is located, so are my Netflix and HBO Max and Disney+ subscriptions subject to the RME tax? When my daughter made me watch “Hocus Pocus” last weekend, that was definitely a movie “of whatever nature.”
I put this question to the room. Markowski said she did not think the city had the resources to collect from Netflix.
“That’s something that would probably have to be tackled at the state level, like when Amazon wouldn’t pay state sales taxes,” Alderman Michael Talbott said. “It usually takes a coalition of states.”
Park talk
Since the proposed designs for Main Street Park were unveiled last week, Mayor David Allaire said he has seen Facebook chatter from local musicians expressing disappointment that the plans don’t include a stage-type location in a corner of the park, where they would be in front of an audience rather than surrounded by one in a centrally located gazebo.
“If anyone else has suggestions out there, now would be the time to do it or forever hold your piece,” Allaire said during the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday.
Alderman Thomas DePoy, chairman of the Recreation Committee, said that they had looked at an amphitheater-style set-up that would have projected sound around the park.
“We have given that quite a bit of consideration,” he said. “These are preferences as this point. Nothing is in stone at this point.”
Calendar
It looks like a fairly empty week as I write this, so I’m going to use this space to mention the Rutland City Police Department’s Food Truck Mixer, which is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Amtrak parking lot. “Everyone loves food trucks,” Officer Tim Rice said. “We are trying, coming out of COVID, to engage the public more.”
Rice said they will have a half-dozen or so food trucks and will hold policing demonstrations. Kids will get a chance to sit in police cars and play with the lights, he said, and it will also be an opportunity for members of the public to meet several new officers hired in recent months.
“We don’t want the first time you meet us to be on a 911 call,” Rice said. “Rutland loves the police department. Coming from Baltimore, that was quite the culture shock — people like police up here.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.