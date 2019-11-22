Alderman Matt Whitcomb warmed up for Thursday’s Public Safety Committee meeting by trying to give away a Habitat for Humanity hat.
Whitcomb said he was recently asked by a representative of the organization if he would “wear a Habitat hat” at the next Project VISION meeting.
“I said sure — I wear a lot of hats at Project VISION,” he said.
Only when presented with a green-and-yellow trucker cap with the Habitat for Humanity logo did Whitcomb realize the question was meant literally.
A few aldermen were still conversing in the conference room after the meeting adjourned, but Whitcomb had not found any takers by the time I left.
Burning needs
Chief James Larsen said the Rutland City Fire Department has a lot of needs and he’s trying not to come to the taxpayers for too many of them.
Larsen said the department still relies on 1960s communication infrastructure and stressed that the city was in a precarious position because the system could fail at any time. The estimated $500,000 needed for an upgrade, though, wasn’t in his budget request — Larsen said he was applying for a grant.
Another item absent from the budget is repairs for the department’s driveway, which is degraded even by the standards of Rutland roads. Larsen said there was no point in fixing the driveway unless the project included burying the power lines that run across it. Should a storm knock those lines down right in front of the fire station doors, he said, the trucks would be stranded until a line crew removed them.
Larsen said an estimate for that project came in three years ago at $160,000 and would likely be more today. Mayor David Allaire said he might fold that into the paving bond he hopes to present in March.
Calendar
Tuesday, the latest of the downtown sculptures will be unveiled. The piece honoring Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill W. will be dedicated at noon in the Center Street Marketplace Park.
“It’s gorgeous,” organizer Steve Costello said. “It’s a really beautiful piece of art, and it’s unique among all the pieces so far. It’s designed to be viewed from all angles ... and it had a seating element built into it.”
City Hall is closed Thursday and Friday.
Happy Thanksgiving, folks.
