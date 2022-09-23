In case anyone’s wondering, no, I still don’t know who has bought College of St. Joseph.
I am told there will be an announcement soon, but until then, everyone who actually knows appears to still be keeping quiet.
Nor can I tell you when Kentucky Fried Chicken is reopening, but they had a very active-looking booth at the job fair this week, so that should be an encouraging sign to anyone who has been craving a bucket of extra-crispy.
Clarifications
Alderman Tom DePoy says he wasn’t objecting to Doug Casella making money.
As the board voted Monday to approve a contract to buy net metering credits from a solar development owned by Casella, DePoy sought to clarify some remarks he made while the issue was in committee last week. He wasn’t objecting to Casella profiting off the solar panels he paid for, he said, but trying to point out that the entire process was, at some point, at least partially underwritten by taxpayer dollars.
DePoy came up to me after the Monday meeting to press his case. I told him I believed that was his meaning, but that if he had once used the phrase “taxpayer dollars” in that committee meeting, I’d eat my hat.
“I didn’t,” he conceded. “I was hoping some of the other committee members would get there on their own.”
Yes, parking
The winter parking ban could soon be a thing of the past.
The Parking Committee voted this week to recommend the full Board of Aldermen suspend the ban on Forest Street this year as a trial, though it will remain in effect elsewhere in the city.
“If it works, we might take the process and move it forward to other parts of the city as well,” Board President Michael Doenges said.
The neighborhood is marked by a relative lack of off-street parking, and several residents recently went before the Board of Aldermen complaining about how a redesign was keeping them from accessing the right-of-way where they had traditionally gotten cars off the street in the winter. Doenges said Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo advised them that the redesign also made the street wide enough that foregoing the ban might work. “I don’t think we’ll see much difference,” Doenges said. “They’ll still have to dig their cars out. They just won’t get ticketed.”
Calendar
The General Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss Evergreen Cemetery’s request for financial aid.
The Community and Economic Development Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to review the Center Street Scoping study and discuss whether to continue the College of St. Joseph redevelopment study.
The Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss ARPA funding requests from the police department, fire department and City Hall.
