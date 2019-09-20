Are the plantings in the new bumpouts looking a little bushy to you?
They came up during the discussion of crosswalks at Friday’s Traffic Safety Committee meeting.
“It’s getting pretty high,” Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said. “I’m not sure who maintains that.”
Kilcullen isn’t the first person to wonder — back in the spring, the Rutland Garden Club took the Rutland Redevelopment Authority to task over their condition, and the RRA planned to see about having the Department of Public Works care for the plantings.
“It’s an ongoing question,” Mayor David Allaire told Kilcullen. “I think the mayor is going to be out there chopping them down this weekend because I’ve heard about it 17 times in the last week.”
Downtown Rutland Partnership executive director Steve Peters chimed in that his organization was taking over responsibility for the plantings. Allaire replied that he’d do what the DRP didn’t finish.
Golden years
I get all kinds of studies in my inbox telling me where Vermont or Rutland rank in various categories. This week brought me one declaring Rutland to be the fourth-best place to retire in Vermont.
Something called SmartAsset, based out of New York, used five metrics to decide where one is best off retiring to in Vermont.
They pegged the city’s tax burden at 16.3%, putting us tied with the three cities ahead of us in the overall rankings — Montpelier, Brattleboro and Bennington — and putting us ahead of several other in the top 10, like Middlebury, South Burlington and Burlington.
We have 3.4 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people. That seemed to put us in the middle of the field within the top 10, which was led by 6.2 in Brattleboro with Burlington in the last spot with 1.4 We were similarly mid-pack with our 1.2 recreation centers per 1,000 people. Brattleboro also led that one, with 3.0, and Winooski brought up the rear with 0.3.
Rutland apparently has 0.3 retirement centers per 1,000 people. Bennington has 0.6, according to the report, while it says Winooski and Burlington don’t have any.
The final metric was percentage of seniors. We’ve all been hearing for years about the graying of Vermont as a whole and Rutland in particular. We’re 18.8% seniors in Rutland County, according to the report, which puts us only a couple percentage points behind Bennington, Brattleboro and South Burlington, but it’s almost twice the proportion in Winooski or Burlington.
Calendar
The Pension Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Longfellow building.
