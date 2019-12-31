WALLINGFORD — Fans of land conservation had something to celebrate this year when the Select Board was convinced to support the sale of 481-acres to the National Forest.
The board voted 4-1 in October to offer a letter of support for the sale of what’s known to some as the “White Rocks Gateway,” a plot of land owned by Fernfield Farms Ltd. that sits north of the White Rocks Picnic Ground.
The Trust for Public Land approached the board early in the fall about the sale. The Trust is a non-profit that brokers land deals for the National Forest. Proponents of the sale said it would protect the land as well as safeguard access to existing hiking trails in the area. Those who were in favor noted that access to such areas was listed by Wallingford residents as a priority during a series of community forums held in 2018.
There was some initial skepticism from board members. Their concerns centered around the potential loss to the tax base, but were alleviated with information about the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program (PILOT), which compensates municipalities for losses caused by taxable land coming under public ownership. It was calculated that the town would only lose about $300 total from the sale, which won’t be finalized for a few years, according to the Trust for Public Land.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
