CLARENDON — It took several months, but in September the Select Board finally passed an ordinance banning the sale of recreational marijuana in town.
The board’s vote was unanimously in favor of the ordinance, passed Sept. 9.
“The sale and/or dispensing of recreational marijuana and/or recreational marijuana products, including but not limited to solvents, edibles and seedlings, within the established limits of the Town of Clarendon are hereby prohibited, with the exception of marijuana specifically dispensed for medical purposes by a licensed marijuana dispensary as defined by Title 18 of the Vermont Statutes,” reads part of the ordinance.
It’s currently against state law to sell recreational marijuana, making the ordinance preemptive. The board began drafting it last year when it seemed like the Legislature might pass legislation creating a regulated cannabis market, which didn’t happen, and according to a report from VTDigger, Speaker of the House, Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, said the issue isn’t among her priorities for the coming year.
Previous years saw Vermont decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and allowing people to grow a few plants in their homes. The parameters of a regulated market were discussed during this period, with some concerned about increased marijuana use among young people and more impaired drivers.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
