PROCTOR — The hot topic in town for 2019 was by far and away a $1.5 million offer by a private citizen to buy the 1,600 acre Chittenden Watershed.
John Gerlach, a Pittsford native and Florida resident, who owns land in Chittenden adjacent to the watershed, made the offer earlier in the fall, giving the Select Board a great deal of homework to do with regards to how much the land is actually worth to the town.
The Chittenden Watershed is in the town of Chittenden and was bought by the Village of Proctor in 1929 to protect its water supply. It came under town ownership in the 1960s when the village and town merged. Several years ago, Proctor switched water sources. The town logs the area periodically with revenues going to the town water fund. One question for the board has been, would more money be made selling the land and collecting returns from an investment, or is it best to keep with the logging contracts and paying taxes to Chittenden?
Gerlach, through his attorney, William Meub, has said he intends to be a good steward of the land, but several residents and visitors came out to express reservations. Many want the land kept in public ownership, or at least sold along with easements preventing certain kinds of development and protecting public access. The Green Mountain National Forest, through the Trust for Public Land, offered to buy it after news of the discussion spread.
At an early December meeting, the Select Board decided the matter should go before voters at Town Meeting Day in March.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
