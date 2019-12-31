PITTSFORD — Many were relieved to hear a local landmark was under new ownership, its previous managers having put it up for sale over the winter.
The New England Maple Museum on Route 7 was bought and opened by a Lincoln couple, Rhonda and Tom Gadhue, over the summer.
The museum serves as a gift shop and an educational experience for visitors to Vermont wanting to learn more about the history of maple syrup production. It got its start some 42 years ago with Tom Olson, who sold it to his friends, Mike and Mary Blanchard, in 2013. The Blanchards ran it until Christmas 2018, and hoped someone would take up the business in their stead.
The Gadhues bought the place in June and had a soft opening in July. They told the Herald in August they’d done extensive renovation work, opening up the front section and offering more Vermont goods. They’ve kept the museum’s primary historical attraction, a self-guided tour of various maple sugaring equipment spanning the ages. The Gadhues aren’t strangers to the trade, having their own sugar house, and now with the museum a more convenient retail outlet for their product. According to the museum’s website, the place is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the online story always up and running.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
